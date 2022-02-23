"I’m thrilled" - Neymar on Lionel Messi reunion at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has said that he is happy to be sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi once again.

Messi moved to Paris last summer after his contract with Barcelona expired. In the process, the Argentine followed in the footsteps of Neymar, who had shifted to the Parc des Princes from the Camp Nou in 2017.

The two players are known for their camaraderie and close friendship since the Brazilian joined Barcelona in 2014. On the Fenomenos Podcast, Neymar said that he had tried to return to Barcelona in 2020. He explained (as quoted by PSGTalk):

“We’re really good friends, Leo and me. Ever since Barcelona, we’ve built this friendship, a very strong one. So we started talking about playing together again last year, I mean, the year before that. I tried getting back to Barcelona. We tried everything, but it didn’t work out.”

🗣 "I tried to go back to Barcelona. We tried everything but it was not possible. Messi was presented with the opportunity to come to Paris Saint-Germain. I am very happy that he came."

#FCB 🎙Neymar told @fenomenos 🗣 "I tried to go back to Barcelona. We tried everything but it was not possible. Messi was presented with the opportunity to come to Paris Saint-Germain. I am very happy that he came."

Neymar added that he is glad his and Messi's hopes of playing together again came to fruition last summer when the latter moved to France. The 30-year-old elaborated in this regard:

“Then he got the chance of coming here, and we were able to get him. I’m thrilled that he’s here today. He’s a friend that football has given me. We get along really well, both on and off the field.”

Neymar concluded by adding that both he and Messi are looking forward to creating history at PSG, saying:

“Now we’re hoping to make history here in Paris Saint-Germain. We’ll see what the future holds. We’re working very hard.”

PSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. were lethal for Barcelona

Neymar endured a difficult debut campaign with Barcelona after joining them in the summer of 2013. He wasn't helped by Lionel Messi suffering from multiple injuries that limited his playing time and impact in the 2013-14 season.

However, the duo began playing incredibly well the next campaign. They formed a brilliant frontline alongside Luis Suarez to lift the Blaugrana to a continental treble, their second in six years.

In the four years he spent at the Camp Nou, Neymar managed 105 goals and 59 assists in 186 games across competitions. During that period, Messi recorded a staggering 194 goals and 89 assists in 204 matches (all competitions).

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Neymar was announced as a Barcelona player..



186 games

105 goals

59 assists

🥇 8 titles

1 treble



MSN ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Neymar was announced as a Barcelona player..186 games105 goals59 assists🥇 8 titles1 trebleMSN 📆 ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Neymar was announced as a Barcelona player..📝 186 games ⚽️ 105 goals🅰️ 59 assists🥇 8 titles🏆 1 trebleMSN 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ov5oegKz8i

They also won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup together.

This season, Messi and Neymar look set to lift the Ligue 1 trophy, with PSG, who are currently 13 points clear atop the standings after 25 games. However, they will likely come under massive scrutiny if they can't lead the Parisians to continental glory.

The Parisians currently lead 1-0 9n their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid. PSG will visit the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9 for the second leg as they look to reach the quarter-finals.

