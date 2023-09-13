"I'm tired" - Chelsea star makes cryptic now-deleted social media post amid recent reports claiming club wanted to sell him

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah uploaded and then deleted an Instagram story seemingly expressing his frustration with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah remained with the Blues beyond transfer deadline day despite being expected to depart. The west Londoners were seemingly open to offloading him but the Englishman was unable to seal a transfer.

Bayern Munich were reportedly interested in a loan deal while Nottingham Forest made a £25 million bid. However, the 24-year-old didn't move to either club and he is now set to stay with Chelsea until at least January.

Chalobah hasn't played a single game under Mauricio Pochettino this season and is behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill in the pecking order. He hinted he wasn't too happy with the situation on his Instagram story (per Chelsea Chronicle) before deleting the video:

"Hey god, I ain't gonna lie man I'm tired. But I can't give up right now. So whatever you want me to go through, let's do it. I came too far. So I can't quit."

Expand Tweet

The English defender was a prominent member of the Blues team last season, making 33 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

However, Chelsea are still undergoing a rebuild and Chalobah has seen plenty of new faces arrive in the same position as him. The likes of Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Disasi have joined over the past year.

Thus, the Englishman appears to face an uphill battle to break into Pochettino's plans this season. He has five years left on his contract but could be heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit door come January.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea's Chalobah in January

Trevoh Chalobah could be a Tottenham target in January.

According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in Chalobah in the January transfer window. The Lilywhites were among the clubs chasing his signature this summer and are said to be long-term admirers.

Chelsea are prepared to sell Chalobah but for the right price with a £50 million price tag being suggested. It remains to be seen if the two London clubs' rivalry will impact the possibility of the Blues academy graduate heading to Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou's side have made an exciting start to the new season, buoyed by their new signings. They brought Dutch defender Micky van de Ven to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from VfL Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven has struck up a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero but they could do with more competition. Chalobah could be handed the opportunity to remain in the Premier League but possibly be given more game time than he has recently at Stamford Bridge.