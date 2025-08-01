“I’m trying to figure out from the player’s point of view" - Pundit questions teenage star's decision to join Chelsea this summer

Pundit Steve Nicol has questioned 19-year-old Jorrel Hato's decision to join Chelsea this summer. Nicol believes Hato will not get enough chances to play with the Blues next season.

According to multiple sources, Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax. The young defender will reportedly join the Blues on a deal worth €46.5 million, per ESPN. Hato has been a regular starter for Ajax for the last two seasons, making overall 111 appearances across competitions for the Dutch senior side. Hato can play both as a left-back and as a centre-back, but it could be difficult for him to compete with Marc Cucurella to start on the left at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview on ESPN FC (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle), former Liverpool star Steve Nicol shared his thoughts on the reported transfer. Nicol questioned Hato's decision to join the Blues owing to the lack of game time he will get at the club.

"I’m trying to figure out from the player’s point of view. The fact that he’s played a lot of games is great, but to go and play a lot of games and then all of a sudden, make a move and then you don’t play, that’s not easy for a 19-year-old," Nicol said.

He continued:

"Gab [Marcotti] is saying he’s mature, well he might be mature on the field, but to go to London and then to be sitting on your backside and not playing… because if you’re not playing, you’re not going to get any better."

Although Hato is usually seen on the left, he is also capable of playing in the centre. Enzo Maresca could give him more gametime as a centre-back at Chelsea. However, Hato is believed to have been signed as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea want Marc Cucurella to be an ideal role model for Jorrel Hato at the club: Reports

According to reports from The Athletic (h/t GOAL), Chelsea are not worried about Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato competing for the starting position at the club. On the contrary, the Blues believe Cucurella could be an ideal figure to guide Jorrel Hato during his early days in the Premier League.

Cucurella himself had a difficult start with the Blues after joining them in 2022. However, he has established himself as one of their key players over the last two seasons. Chelsea see the Spaniard as a great role model who can help prepare Hato to adjust to the new league seamlessly. They also believe their eight-year age gap could be beneficial for the club in the long run.

Moreover, Marc Cucurella could get some well-deserved rest with Hato's presence in the squad. He played 54 games last season with 4,346 minutes of game time across competitions. A talented player like Hato could cover for the Spain international in certain games, especially with the number of games in European football increasing every season.

