“I’m not trying to hide anything” – McLaren F1 star Lando Norris breaks silence after being spotted with Chelsea forward Joao Felix’s girlfriend

McLaren's Formula One driver Lando Norris finally shattered his silence following his appearance with the girlfriend of Chelsea striker Joao Felix, Magui Corceiro. As the rumours flared, Norris was quick to declare that he has "got nothing to hide", after being spotted in the company of the Portuguese actress.

A glimpse of Norris and the 20-year-old Corceiro cruising together spurred chatter, given her relationship status with Chelsea loanee Felix. The controversy emerged not long after Norris had parted ways with another Portuguese - fashion model Luisinha Oliveira.

Following escalating criticism on digital forums, Norris shared his views to SunSport (via The Sun):

"I haven't tried to hide anything when I've gone out to a restaurant. You are allowed to do whatever you want. I know that so many presumptions are made just because I'm seen with someone, which I find hilarious."

Asserting that he has nothing to hide, the F1 driver added:

"If I wanted to hide something I feel I can hide it well, but I'm not trying to hide anything. At the end of the day, if I wanted my life to be more private, I would say yes (it is harder to avoid scrutiny), but I don't want to just stay in my house all day and sit behind a computer."

He also highlighted the seeming lack of private life for celebrities:

"But it seems I can't have friends nowadays, can't be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship."

The love story between Felix and Corceiro is thought to have started in 2019 when he was 20 and she was 17. Their paths crossed through social media, and mutual friends cemented the connection.

Now on loan at Chelsea, Felix has scored four times in 19 appearances across competitions. The striker's future at Stamford Bridge, though, hangs in the balance, with doubts over his return to Atletico Madrid in June when his loan period concludes.

Joao Felix shares cryptic message on Instagram as Chelsea loan stint concludes

The on-loan player has dropped a hint about his transfer situation following his final loan game. The talented 23-year-old wrapped up his short-term stay away from Atletico Madrid, but the cloud of uncertainty continues to loom over his career path.

His stint at Chelsea proved to be a potpourri of achievements and setbacks, with the attacker netting four times during his five-month tenure in the British capital. His flashes of skill and quality stood out. Not to be overlooked was his commendable attitude, marked by a potent hunger for success and immediate impact.

Recently, he posted an image of the iconic Stamford Bridge.

The absence of a caption left fans and pundits alike in a state of curious bewilderment over Felix's intent. It remains to be seen what lies in store for the Atletico Madrid attacker.

Poll : 0 votes