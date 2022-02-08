“I’m so upset because they didn’t invite me” – Guardiola reacts as alleged drunk video of Jack Grealish and 2 other Manchester City stars surface after night out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola jokingly claimed that Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker will be fined for not inviting him for their night out.

The three stars came under scrutiny after they were spotted last Sunday outside Albert's Schloss on Peter Street, Manchester. A video was posted on TikTok which suggested that the three had been turned away from the bar for being too drunk. However, the club refuted the same claim that the three took the decision to leave after a mix-up with the staff.

Manchester City were initially expected to hand out sanctions but the three stars did not break any rules. COVID-related lockdown protocols have eased in Manchester and the three were out on a night out on Sunday, during a two-day break. Manchester City cruised past Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday and Riyad Mahrez was on the scoresheet twice.

Pep Guardiola responded to the incident by laughing off the matter, claiming that he was unhappy about the players not inviting him:

"I’m so upset because they didn’t invite me. I don’t like it (not being invited), hopefully next time they can invite me for dinner. The video didn’t show exactly what happened. Dinner together, sober, enjoying with their mates and backroom staff.”

Pep added:

"The players know the risk when they go out because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Jack - were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me."

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola claims Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker was “perfect” despite viral video

Pep Guardiola stayed consistent with the club’s approach towards controversy and joked about the situation. Of course, there is no reason to place sanctions against the three players as they were adhering to all restrictions. Furthermore, the incident took place during a two-day break ahead of Manchester City’s EPL clash against Brentford.

The manager’s description of his three stars fits in well with his overall team this campaign as well. Manchester City have managed to keep all EPL contenders at bay and currently have a nine-point lead over Liverpool, although the Reds do have a game in hand. Manchester City have been undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won nine and recently drew against Southampton to drop their first points in EPL since the end of October!

The loss came against Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace with Aymeric Laporte being sent off at the end of the first half. Manchester City are also one of the strongest contenders for the UCL title and are up against Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16. City are obviously one of the strongest contenders for the FA Cup as well and have a realistic chance at winning a potential treble.

Needless to say, Manchester City have been pretty close to perfect in recent months.

