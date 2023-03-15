 "I'm waiting for you" - Real Madrid legend Guti sends transfer message to superstar forward after gifting him a signed shirt

Real Madrid legend Guti Haz has gifted Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a signed shirt and encouraged him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. Joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for a mere €11.5 million fee last summer, the Georgian winger has become a key cog in Luciano Spalletti’s system.

The quick-footed forward has scored 11 times and claimed as many assists in 22 Serie A matches this season, helping Napoli emerge as unchallenged league leaders. The Partenopei currently have a massive 18-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Real Madrid legend Guti is one of the many vocal admirers of the 22-year-old winger. The Spaniard recently sent him a signed shirt and said that he was eagerly waiting for him in the Spanish capital.

Here's what Guti said on El Chiringuito TV (via Madrid Zone):

“For Khvicha, hope you liked the shirt & I hope your dreams come true. I’m waiting for you in Madrid.”

Kvaratskhelia is naturally a left-winger but is comfortable playing on the right as well as down the middle. With right-winger Marcos Asensio’s contract expiring in June 2023, Real Madrid should have plenty of room to accommodate the talented Georgian.

However, given how well he has performed this season, Napoli are unlikely to sell the player, especially when he has so many years remaining on his contract. Kvaratskhelia, who has scored twice and claimed four Champions League assists in six games this season, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Eden Hazard’s claims that the pair do not talk

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has corroborated Eden Hazard’s claims that the pair do not converse with one another. The Italian manager, however, has insisted that his relationship with Eden Hazard is not cold, claiming that there is a lot of respect between them.

Speaking to Belgian outlet RTBF, Hazard shed light on his relationship with Ancelotti, revealing that he did not talk to his boss. The former Chelsea winger also expressed his desire to play more frequently.

Ancelotti responded to Hazard’s comments ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League Round-of-16 second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday (15 March), admitting that the winger was correct. He said (via Football Espana):

“The relationship is not cold. You have to value two things… Hazard has been very honest, we don’t talk a lot because… it could be a matter of character. The most important thing for me, that if we don’t talk a lot, he still respects me.

“It’s The most important thing… just as I respect him. He doesn’t play because he has a lot of competition and a player in his position who is playing very well, which is Vinicius.”

Hazard has only played 30 matches under Ancelotti in all competitions, scoring twice.

