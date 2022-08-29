“I’m wiping him out and saying do those kick-ups in the treatment room” – Agbonlahor reacts furiously to Richarlison showboating during Tottenham’s win over Nottingham Forest

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT that he would have wiped out Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison following his showboating in Spurs' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Richarlison has drawn the ire of many when the Brazilian decided to showboat with Tottenham heading towards a 2-0 victory over Forest on August 28.

The former Everton striker started doing kick-ups in the 81st minute before being crashed into by Brennan Johnson.

The Brazilian rolled around on the floor but no foul was given and there has been huge backlash over the incident.

Agbonlahor has slammed the Spurs striker, claiming that he would have wiped the forward out if he did the same in a match against the former Villa forward.

Speaking to Scottish football legend Ally McCoist, Agbonlahor said:

“I’m running back from striker and I’m wiping him out Ally, I’m wiping him out and saying do those kick-ups in the treatment room!”

The Brazilian came on in the 74th minute and assisted Harry Kane's second of the afternoon with a fine through ball.

Agbonlahor continued:

“It’s not as if he’s played the whole game and he’s the top goalscorer in the Premier League, you’ve come on as sub. Yes a great assist, but come on, don’t disrespect your teammates.”

The former Villa player then compared the Brazilian's actions to that of his compatriot, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar's in the past:

“Neymar used to get booted for it at PSG [Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona when he used to do it. As a footballer, you’re taking the mick!”

Huge backlash over Richarlison's showboating in Tottenham win over Forest

The Tottenham striker has everyone on strings

The reaction from fans and the media over Richarlison's controversial showboating has been hugely negative.

Not only have pundits and former players such as Agbonlahor and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher criticized the Brazilian.

Forest manager Steve Copper was also hugely disappointed in the Spurs forward's antics, saying:

"I wouldn't want my players to do what Richarlison did. It wouldn't be accepted here."

Richarlison joined Spurs this summer from Everton for £52.2 million, signing a five-year contract with the north London side.

He has made three appearances thus far for Antonio Conte's side, making the one assist.

The Brazilian has played the role of pantomime villain throughout his time in English football for Everton and Watford.

He continues to paint a contentious picture of himself in Spurs colors and his character is certainly one that polarizes.

The Tottenham striker is what Premier League football is all about.

