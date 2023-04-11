“I’m not worried” – Xavi makes confident claim about Barcelona despite goalless draw against Girona 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has stated that he is not concerned about his team's performance after they were held to a goalless draw by Girona on Monday (April 10).

Despite a largely uninspiring showing against Girona at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana extended their lead over Real Madrid to 13 points at the top of La Liga table. They now have 72 points from 28 games.

Despite failing to take all three points, Xavi has expressed his satisfaction with the results and insisted that he was not worried by the dropped points. Speaking to reports after the match, the Barcelona head coach said (via barcablaugranes):

“We’re in a very good situation and I’m not worried. The game was good, with lots of chances. We did some very good things, we were very good at pressing high and winning balls back.”

He added:

“We would have taken this gap before the start of the season. When you don’t win and, even more so at home, you think that we could be 15 points ahead, but we have to look at it positively and we are 13 points clear.”

Barcelona will next travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face 15th-place Getafe on April 16.

Barcelona looking to offload seven players in big summer rebuild

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are looking to offload seven players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati are said to be on the list of potential departures, along with Abde Ezzalzouli, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia

While Christensen has established himself as a regular fixture in the backline since his summer arrival from Chelsea on a free transfer, the club might look to cash in on the Danish international due to their dire financial situation. Newcastle United have been named as a potential destination for the defender.

Fati, once considered Lionel Messi's heir, has failed to live up to lofty expectations at the Catalan club. In 40 appearances across competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli has performed well for Osasuna on loan this season and Barca could cash in on him, with a €30 million price tag being quoted.

Lastly, Garcia, Kessie, Torres, and Raphinha have all failed to convince and have been unable to secure a place in the starting XI. They could likely be sold to raise funds for their replacement when the transfer window opens.

