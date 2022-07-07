"I'ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries" – Romelu Lukaku appears to aim dig at Chelsea with cryptic Instagram post

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has apparently taken a dig at his parent club Chelsea with a cryptic post on social media.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea on a club-record deal worth £97.5 million last summer, sealed a move back to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal last month. According to Sky Sports, the two clubs agreed a loan move worth up to £10.3 million.

Last season, Lukaku scored a below-par 15 goals and provided two assists in 44 games across competitions. He seemingly had a fall out with Blues managerThomas Tuchel in the second half of the season. The 29-year-old has posted on Instagram:

"I'ma probably show you I'm solid first, and if the energy ain't right. I'ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries. Gone..."

Lukaku scored 64 goals during his two-season stint in the blue and black half of Milan. He has agreed a 30-per-cent pay cut to return to the Nerazzurri. Earlier last year, he stirred controversy when he claimed in an interview with Sky Italia that he never wanted to leave Inter.

After completing his loan move to the Nerazzurri this summer, the Belgium international told the club's website:

"It's like coming home. My family and I were so happy here thanks to the people, the fans and my teammates. From the first day I arrived here, everyone helped me settle in. I'm very happy. I kept my home here when I went to England, so that means something. I'm pleased to be back, and now I can't wait to get out there with my teammates."

He added:

"I want to thank them (old team-mates) all because I wanted to come back, but they also made a big effort to make it happen. I'm so grateful to them. They're like my family, my brothers."

During his two-year stint at the San Siro, Lukaku helped the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title in 11 years (2020-21). He also guided the club to a UEFA Europa League runners-up finish in the previous campaign.

Raheem Sterling agrees personal terms with Chelsea - Reports

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea before finalising a £50 million deal, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old, who has 12 months left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been at the top of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist for a while. Last season, Sterling registered 17 goals and nine assists in 47 games across competitions.

