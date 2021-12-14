“I might not be his biggest fan” – Garth Crooks hits out at ‘reckless’ comment from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Garth Crooks said on a BBC Sport program that he's not Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's 'biggest fan'. Klopp recently landed himself in hot water after taking an apparent jibe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp referred to the upcoming competition as a 'little tournament' in a press conference, leading Senegal boss Aliou Cisse to fire back at the Liverpool boss.

Crooks later learnt that Klopp's comments about the Africa Cup of Nations being a 'small tournament' was a sarcastic one. Speaking with the BBC, Crooks said in this regard:

“It wasn’t until I heard Jurgen Klopp’s explanation in his pre-match interview prior to the AC Milan fixture, when challenged by a journalist, that I understood the comments were shrouded in irony.

“Klopp was being sarcastic and suggesting the tournament was quite the opposite. Far from being a little tournament, the Liverpool manager was insisting the tournament was far more demanding than people realise.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE



joe.co.uk/sport/senegal-… "I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events. He is where he is today because of African footballers." "I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events. He is where he is today because of African footballers."joe.co.uk/sport/senegal-…

Crook, though, addded that sarcasm is not always understood or appreciated by everyone. Klopp was perhaps better off being more direct in his observation. Crook said:

“The problem with sarcasm is that it doesn’t always travel well and what might appear funny in a dressing room doesn’t always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world."

“It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I’ve seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?”

The AFCON tournament is only a few weeks away. Liverpool will see Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah head to Cameroon in the new year to play the continental competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Things got heated between Jurgen Klopp and a journalist who wanted him to clarify why he called AFCON a "little tournament" 🗣 Things got heated between Jurgen Klopp and a journalist who wanted him to clarify why he called AFCON a "little tournament" 🗣 https://t.co/QRzeDit6XQ

Jurgen Klopp will desperately hope Liverpool don't lose ground to Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race, in the absence of Mane and Salah.

"I'm absolutely looking forward to it" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on meeting Inter Milan in the Round of 16

Liverpool FC vs FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Speaking after the Champions League Round of 16 draw, where Liverpool will meet Inter Milan, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the challenge of facing the Nerazzurri. Knowing that the Serie A leaders would pose a formidable challenge, Klopp has urged his men to give it their all, saying:

“Of course, it is a tough draw, definitely. They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment. It is the Liverpool way – it’s never easy - but still possibl;, so let’s give it a go. It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good, and I'm absolutely looking forward to it."

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool breezed past Inter's city rivals AC Milan In the group stage, and will hope for a similar outcome against the Nerazzurri.

Edited by Bhargav