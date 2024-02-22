"I might not play again" - Former Barcelona star claims he could be forced to retire at 29 following knee injury

Former Barcelona and Everton forward Gerard Deulofeu recently claimed that he could be forced to hang up his boots at just 29 years of age. The Spanish attacker is yet to recover from a horrific knee injury he sustained last year and that could put an end to his playing career.

Widely believed to be one of the most promising talents to come out of Barcelona's La Masia academy during his time, Gerard Deulofeu has fallen short of the immense potential he showed in his early days. But he still managed to play for the likes of Everton, Sevilla, AC Milan, Watford, and most recently, Udinese.

Despite his impressive CV, the Spain international has remained out of action since January of 2023, after sustaining a devastating knee injury. Reflecting on his painful journey during recovery, Deulofeu said on the Jijantes Twitch channel (via Daily Star):

"For several months I’ve known that I might not play again. I can’t do what I love for a long time. I’m trying to recover in every way, but I’ve accepted the idea that I may never recover."

While shedding light on his injury issues, Gerard Deulofeu also expressed gratitude towards the positivity in his life, saying:

"I am happy with my change, for those who have been by my side. This is saving me, because when you don’t have an organised life, with so many operations on my leg… I probably would have fallen into depression."

The Spaniard's current contract with Udinese runs until 2026. However, a long-term plan is yet to be revealed from the club's front, considering Deulofeu's persistent and prolonged troubles with fitness.

Former Bayern Munich manager edging closer to the Barcelona job - Reports

The race to appoint a worthy successor to Xavi is currently wide open. While several high-profile managers have been linked with the job, Hansi Flick's name seems to be climbing its way to the top as days pass by.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is also touted for a return to Allianz Arena, but a move to Spain appears more likely as per certain reports.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Flick currently prefers joining Barcelona. The Italian journalist has also claimed that Bayern Munich have not contacted the 2020-sextuple-winning manager and all the rumors surfacing are purely speculative.

The 58-year-old tactician was infamously responsible for the Blaugrana's worst defeat in the Champions League, beating the Catalan giants 8-2 with Bayern in 2020. Nevertheless, the project at Camp Nou has reportedly attracted Flick's attention.