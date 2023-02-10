"I might be wrong" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Leicester City vs Tottenham

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday (February 11).

He claimed that the game could be as close as Spurs' 3-2 away win against the Foxes in January 2022. Writing in his BBC column, Shearer opined:

"I was at King Power Stadium to see Tottenham nick the points in absolutely stunning style in this fixture last season, when Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time to give them a 3-2 win. It could be just as close this time around too.

Leicester ended their long wait for a victory when they beat Aston Villa last week but they are not out of trouble yet. I think Southampton and Bournemouth are done, and will both go down, but that still leaves one relegation place to be filled."

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



Never forget that Leicester somehow lost this game because of him Steven Bergwijn is on his way to Ajax from Tottenham for £30mNever forget that Leicester somehow lost this game because of him Steven Bergwijn is on his way to Ajax from Tottenham for £30m 🇳🇱Never forget that Leicester somehow lost this game because of him 😂 https://t.co/OUb5WsU565

Addressing Spurs' form, Sutton added:

"At the other end of the table, Tottenham are finally showing signs of having some consistency with three straight wins in all competitions, and they will be hoping their manager Antonio Conte is back in the dugout after his operation.

Spurs will miss suspended defender Cristian Romero, who was sent off against Manchester City, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured - I might be wrong but I don't think that losing Lloris is a disaster for them, and they should carry on their good run."

Cristian Romero will miss the game as he will serve a one-game suspension for his red card in his team's 1-0 win against Manchester City on February 5. Fraser Forster is expected to deputize in goal for the injured Hugo Lloris.

Spurs won 6-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the two sides first met this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City's season so far

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth in the table with 39 points from 22 games this season. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by a solitary point, but the Magpies have a game in hand.

The pressure is on manager Brendan Rodgers as Leicester City are in an unforeseen relegation battle. A much-needed 4-2 away win against Aston Villa on February 4 ended their five-game winless run in the league.

However, they are still just three points clear of 18th-placed Everton. A win against Spurs will be just what the doctor ordered for Leicester City.

If they manage to avoid defeat, they will bring an end to a four-game losing streak against the Lilywhites across competitions. Leicester City were last relegated from the top flight in the summer of 2004.

Spurs, meanwhile, have failed to finish in the top four just twice in the last seven seasons.

Poll : 0 votes