“I miss him” - Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku says he could ‘die on the pitch’ for former teammate

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reiterated his interest in joining his former club Inter Milan, this time by expressing his admiration for his former teammate Lautaro Martinez. Lukaku said he missed Martinez after leaving Inter Milan and went on to add that he would die for the 24-year-old Argentine on the pitch.

Lukaku also advised Lautaro Martinez not to join Chelsea in the coming winter transfer window as he will be back at the San Siro soon.

Lukaku said:

"I miss Lautaro Martinez, I could die on the pitch for him since day one I met him. Lautaro Martinez coming here with me at Chelsea in the future? No… Lautaro, you can stay in Milan, I’ll be back there (laughs)."

The Belgian international has made a series of controversial statements in a recent interview with Sky Sports, where he expressed his desire to join his former Italian club. He has also spoken out against Tuchel's system at Chelsea and said he would fight for his place in the team.

Further into the conversation with Sky Italia, which was recorded three weeks back, Lukaku revealed that Chelsea were his fourth choice after Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. However, the Belgian international made his comeback at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea agreed to a £97.5 million deal with Inter Milan.

Lukaku added:

"There are three teams at top level: Barcelona, Real, Bayern. All the players dream of them, that’s the truth. I thought I was going to one of those clubs after Inter. This didn’t happened and I said: there is only one club where I can imagine myself, it’s Chelsea."

Lukaku also made it clear that he wouldn't be at Chelsea had Inter Milan offered him a contract extension last summer. He added:

"If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted… we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano."

Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool-Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head on Sunday in the Premier League. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, however, will miss his trip to Stamford Bridge due to a suspected COVID-19 positive test. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will be there on the sidelines in Jurgen Klopp's absence.

Liverpool confirmed three positive cases involving their staff members on Friday, after which Klopp developed mild symptoms and has been asked to isolate himself.

