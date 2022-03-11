“I miss you” – Bruno Guimaraes sends message to midfielder who reportedly rejected Newcastle United after scoring the winner against Southampton

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes delivered a heartfelt message to Lucas Paqueta after the Lyon star congratulated him after scoring his first Premier League

Guimaraes found the net for Newcastle last night in spectacular fashion as the Magpies came away with a win against Southampton during their trip down to the south coast.

Former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta was delighted to see his friend grab the winner with a backheel flick that diverted the ball past Fraser Forster in goal and secured all three points for his side.

Paqueta took to Twitter after the final whistle to showcase his love for Guimaraes.

The tweet was later replied to by the man himself saying (according to translation),

"I love you!! You are my best friend for life. I miss you."

Bruno Guimarães @brunoog97 sinto sua falta @LucasPaqueta97 Te amooo!! Você é meu melhor amigo pro resto da vidasinto sua falta @LucasPaqueta97 Te amooo!! Você é meu melhor amigo pro resto da vida ❤️❤️ sinto sua falta

An injury to newly converted midfielder Joelinton was devastating news to any Newcastle fan when it happened, however, the damage was limited as it meant Guimaraes could come into Howe's starting eleven.

The pressure to perform certainly didn't affect the young man as he put out a convincing performance as well as earned himself a goal.

Lucas Paqueta recently rejected the chance to join Newcastle United

Paqueta recently rejected Newcastle United as Eddie Howe and the board were striving towards the midfielder's signature.

According to reports, the Magpies were willing to do 'crazy things' to secure the deal for the Brazilian. However, the offer was 'outright' rejected by Paqueta, who seems to be happy with life at Lyon and isn't considering a move at the moment.

This season, the former AC Milan man has proven why he is thought of so highly as he has been instrumental for the French giants, bagging seven goals and four assists in Ligue 1.

It has also been reported that PSG is also monitoring his developments closely intending to make a summer move.

On the other hand, Bruno Guimaraes has struggled to cement his place in the Magpies' side since his arrival, but after last night's performance, he has given Howe a headache.

While it is unclear whether Paqueta will ever step foot into the Premier League, let alone Newcastle United, the possibility of it happening is one to excite fans of all clubs.

Fans from Tyneside will be hoping that Paqueta soon joins him on the pitch, despite rejecting the initial approach from Newcastle United.

Edited by Alan John