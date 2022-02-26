"I don't necessarily think he needs to move" - Liverpool legend Steve McManaman urges Barcelona star to snub interest from Premier League

Barcelona star Pablo Gavi has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool and many other Premier League clubs. However, Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has urged the Spaniard to snub interest from the Premier League and sign his first professional contract with the Catalans.

Speaking to Horseracing.net, McManaman added that Barca will fill find a solution to make sure that Gavi stays at Catalunya.

Gavi's current contract, which expires in 2023 has a release clause of £41 million. Blaugrana are reportedly calm about the situation and have been trying to offer a professional contract to Gavi. The 17-year-old will likely sign the contract as his priority is to stay at Catalunya.

However, interest from Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City can be very tempting. These clubs can also offer the 17-year-old a better salary package compared to the Catalans.

"I personally think they'll resolve it, and he'll stay at Barcelona. He's only a young kid, and I think Barcelona are starting to get their finances in order after a rough couple of years. Sponsorship deals are starting to increase, crowd numbers are starting to increase, and they're starting to get on top of their finances, as you can see with the players they're starting to bring in, knowing they need to get into the Champions League this year." said Steve McManaman.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Release clause [€50m] will be removed. Gavi wants to stay. Barcelona have part of budget ready since October to prepare Gavi's new contract. Final details of five-year deal to be discussed soon but it's still considered matter of time to extend his contract in 2022.Release clause [€50m] will be removed. Gavi wants to stay. Barcelona have part of budget ready since October to prepare Gavi's new contract. Final details of five-year deal to be discussed soon but it's still considered matter of time to extend his contract in 2022. 🌟🇪🇸 #FCB Release clause [€50m] will be removed. Gavi wants to stay. https://t.co/lTxxUuIEsL

From being a La Masia prodigee to a prominent player in Barcelona's starting XI, Gavi's rise to the top is indeed exceptional. The Spaniard has earned the trust of his club manager Xavi and Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique in a short span of time.

The young midfielder has improved leaps and bounds and is now being called one of the best young midfielders in the world. Gavi is well known for adopting positions in the inner channels where he receives the ball between the lines.

The Spaniard has made 30 appearances for Barca in all competitions this season and has managed to score two goals and make four assists.

Liverpool reportedly looking to tie down Roberto Firmino to a new deal despite interest from Barcelona

According to the latest report from Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to extend their current contract with striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has been one of the regular starters for Liverpool over the years. He made his debut for the Reds in 2015. The 30-year-old has appeared in over 300 matches for the Reds, and has scored 94 goals and 73 assists for his club.

Fichajes.net @fichajesnet



fichajes.net/noticias/liver… El Liverpool trabaja en la renovación de Roberto Firmino El Liverpool trabaja en la renovación de Roberto Firminofichajes.net/noticias/liver…

Firmino's current contract with the Anfield club is set to expire in 2023 and the club wants to tie down the star for a longer deal. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the Brazilian will sign a deal with the Reds.

The signing of Luis Diaz in January will certainly cast doubt over his game time. Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian if they fail to land their top target Erling Haaland this summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh