"I need a sense of identification" - Argentine manager breaks silence on future amid rumors of replacing Christophe Galtier at PSG

Former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has opened up about his future amid links to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine boss stated that he needs to feel a sense of connection with a club before joining them as a manager.

PSG have been in search of the elusive Champions League crown for a long time. The Parisians appointed Christophe Galtier at the start of the 2022/23 campaign after sacking Mauricio Pochettino in the hope that he will lead them to European glory.

The French giants have seen success in Ligue 1 this term under the French manager. Galtier's side are currently first in the standings with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

However, PSG will not be able to realize their Champions League dreams this term. The Parisians were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

As a result, Galtier has come under some criticism at the club. Reports suggest that the French boss is currently fighting for his future at the Parc des Princes (via GOAL).

Gallardo is said to be one of the candidates for the role if Galtier is relieved of his duties. The Argentine manager has now issued an update on his future, having vacated the River Plate job last December.

He told The Athletic (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“I need to find a place that makes me feel something. I need a sense of identification. If I don’t have it, I would have no problem continuing in my current path. (…) It has to be linked to a feeling. You need to find the right connection. The place where you can convey your ideas."

Gallardo added:

"I’m not one to join just any club because I want to coach in Europe. This is not my way of operating. I would have to know the model and the culture of the club. You can’t ignore the history of where you go to work and live. This aspect is extremely important.”

It remains to be seen whether Galtier will see out his contract, which runs until 2024, at the Parc des Princes or if the Parisians appoint a new manager in search of Champions League success.

"It would be even worse" - Former PSG president warns the club against hiring Jose Mourinho

Former PSG chief Charles Villeneuve has told the Parisians not to appoint Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Galtier. The French journalist claimed that the club would become worse if the Portuguese coach was hired.

He told Europe 1 Sport (as quoted by GOAL):

"If you want a hysterical coach, there is no problem taking Mourinho given the mess at the moment. There is a lot of order to put in and there, it would be even worse. I believe that we journalists would have a lot of anecdotes to tell all the time every week."

PSG have won 24 of their 32 league encounters this season, securing 75 points. They will next face Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (30 April).

