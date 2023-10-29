"I never managed to show them my best" - Former Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko explains why he struggled during his time with Blues

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has opened up about his time at the club and why things did not go according to plan. The Ukrainian attributed his struggles to his fitness issues, which prevented him from performing at his normally high standards.

Shevchenko arrived at Stamford Bridge with a knee issue after the 2006 World Cup in Germany in a £31 million move from AC Milan. The forward battled his fair share of injuries during his time at Chelsea, scoring just 22 goals in 77 appearances over two years.

The Ukrainian, in his new book My Life, My Football, has revealed details about his time at the west London outfit. He wrote (as quoted by The Sun):

“I would like people to understand my difficulties were due to physical issues. The fans were great with me but sadly I never managed to show them my best. I was afraid I was going to have to retire from football. I felt bad for the people and the club. I’d have given the world to return the affection they were showing me. Instead, I was broken.”

The former AC Milan forward added:

“I did my best and gave my all: that was just my way. Still, I knew my motor wasn’t running as it ought to. The newspapers criticised me heavily but only I knew the real problem: that accursed fatigue that had never lifted."

The Ukrainian striker suffered a hernia in 2007 and underwent an operation that summer. He revealed that there had been some complications during the operation and things were not the same after. Shevchenko wrote:

“During the operation, something didn’t go to plan. I didn’t get back to what I was before. I lost all my strength. I was in a rich vein of form — the worst possible moment to suffer an injury. I was barely a shadow of the player I used to be.”

After two years at Chelsea, the Ukrainian forward rejoined AC Milan on loan before moving back to his boyhood club FC Dynamo Kyiv, where he retired in 2012.

"He's playing like he's here for 10 years" - Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Chelsea summer signing

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on Cole Palmer for his performances since his arrival from Manchester City this summer. The Argentine manager insists that the England youth international has been playing like a seasoned professional this season.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford on Saturday (October 28) at Stamford Bridge. Ethan Pinnock scored a header in the 58th minute while Bryan Mbeumo got on the scoresheet in stoppage time, securing all three points for the Bees.

Despite a disappointing loss, Pochetino praised Palmer for his performance in the encounter. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss said (via 90min):

"He's showing a great performance, character and personality. You know, it's always about the team and when you don't win. For sure he is disappointed and we are all disappointed."

"We are happy in the way he arrived. He arrived in the last moment of the transfer window, he's playing like he's here for 10 years and showing his character and personality."

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City this summer for £42.5 million. The versatile footballer, who has played in numerous positions across the front line as well as the midfield, has been impressive since his arrival.

He has recorded two goals and assists each in eight appearances so far for Chelsea this season.