“I have never proposed a marriage” - Connie Grace hits out at ‘lies’ after receiving wild abuse over rumored breakup with Chelsea ace Cole Palmer

Connie Grace has broken her silence amid intense online speculation surrounding her relationship with Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer. Rumors emerged a few days ago that the pair had ended their relationship after it appeared they both unfollowed each other on social media.

In the wake of the rumored split, social media was set ablaze with unfounded claims that Grace had proposed to the Chelsea talisman and that their alleged breakup stemmed from the footballer rejecting the proposal. Since then, the Manchester-based manicurist and social media influencer has been subjected to a torrent of abuse and online trolling.

Addressing the situation head-on, Connie Grace took to her Instagram story to set the record straight, firmly denying recent rumors that claimed she had proposed marriage to Cole Palmer. She wrote:

“Don’t believe everything you read online. The lies that people post to get views/likes is so sad! It’s actually wild the amount of abuse I have received from grown men in the last 24hrs! No I have never proposed a marriage lol.”

Screenshot of Grace's message

In addition to unfollowing each other, they also removed all pictures of one another from their respective accounts. Connie Grace reportedly traveled to the United States to watch Cole Palmer in action for Chelsea but was not among the wives or girlfriends who celebrated the win on the pitch at the MetLife Stadium.

Cole Palmer and his influencer girlfriend have known each other since they were 17 but didn’t make their relationship public until November last year, when they appeared together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

“I think he probably had his eye on me” – When Connie Grace spoke about her relationship with Chelsea star Cole Palmer

In March, Connie Grace opened up about her relationship with Cole Palmer, revealing how they met. The pair have reportedly been in a relationship for the past three years. Grace discussed their bond in Amazon Prime documentary 'England's Lions: A New Generation' (via Mirror):

"I think we knew me through mutual friends so I think he probably had his eye on me. Oh, he's warm and cuddly. Well, with me, hopefully with no one else. When you know how much someone wants something and you know that's someone's dream, you just feel so proud."

She continued:

"Cole now is still the same Cole that I met when I was 17. Obviously, he's changed, he's grown up, and his life now is completely different, but he's still the same boy, he's still laid-back Cole. Cole will adapt to whatever situation he's in. He's not bothered that he's that far from home because all he wants to do is play football and if it means leaving home and being in a place which is completely different to where he's from, he'll do it.

"He's not bothered about the whole fame side of it and he's not bothered what people think of him. He is only just bothered about scoring goals and doing well for his team, doing well for his country, and you've got to love him for that."

Cole Palmer is currently enjoying his summer break after guiding Chelsea to the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup glory. He scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists across competitions for Chelsea last season.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More