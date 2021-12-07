“I never said that” – Robert Lewandowski denies rift with Lionel Messi over Ballon d’Or after being 'misinterpreted'

Robert Lewandowski has played down reports of having issues with Lionel Messi. The Bayern Munich star claims he is happy with the PSG forward naming him as the rightful winner of the 2020 Ballon d'Or, which did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or this year and it has been a controversial one. Many footballers believe Robert Lewandowski should have been the winner while a few have questioned the dubious votes cast by journalists.

While speaking with Daily Mail, Lewandowski cleared the air and claimed he has no issues with Lionel Messi. Reports in Spain suggested the Bayern Munich star was not pleased by the Argentine's 'empty words' at the ceremony. He told the UK publication:

"My statement, which I made in an interview with a Polish TV / Via Play broadcaster, is currently being misinterpreted. I never said that Lionel Messi's words were not sincere. On the contrary: Lionel Messi's speech at the event in Paris, in which he expressed that, in his opinion, I deserved the Ballon d'Or 2020, really touched me and made me happy."

He continued:

"With my statement, I just wanted to express that I would of course be very happy if Messi's words were heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and once again congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or 2021."

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021 , congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 https://t.co/I6j4BtluYS

What did Lionel Messi say about Robert Lewandowski?

Lionel Messi was delighted at winning his 7th Ballon d'Or but wanted to do his best to ensure Robert Lewandowski got his award too. The Argentine wanted France Football to award the 2020 Ballon d'Or to the Polish star and said:

"I also want to tell Robert [Lewandowski] that it is an honour for me to fight against him. I think that you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and I think that France Football should give you the Ballon d'Or that you deserve. It couldn't be done because of the pandemic, but I think you should have it in your house too.' "

France Football canceled the 2020 Ballon d'Or ceremony months before the voting concluded last year, claiming they were unwilling to present an award for the pandemic-hit season.

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi wants to see Lewandowski get what he deserves 🏆 Messi wants to see Lewandowski get what he deserves 🏆 https://t.co/jbvUCtQRrE

Edited by Ritwik Kumar