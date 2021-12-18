“I would never say no” – Marcus Rashford’s old comments on Barcelona switch resurface after Manchester United man is linked with move

Manchester United fans will be concerned as Marcus Rashford's old comments about Barcelona resurface amidst links with a move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to strengthen his options in attack next year. The Blaugrana have already been linked with a host of players, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford being one of them.

Marcus Rashford, who has been a regular for Manchester United since making his senior debut in 2016, joined the club at the age of seven. Being a local player, many believe the England international could stay at Old Trafford for the entirety of his career.

It is easy to see why many would rubbish Marcus Rashford's recent links with Barcelona. However, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the 24-year-old will leave his boyhood club for the Catalans.

The Mirror has dug up Marcus Rashford's old comments about Barcelona that could spark further talk of a move to Camp Nou for the forward. Asked if he would consider playing abroad, the Englishman told The Guardian in May:

“I would never say no. Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

Although Marcus Rashford has left the door open for a potential move to Barcelona in the future, it remains to be seen if he will be prepared to leave Manchester United should Blaugrana make a formal offer.

Can Barcelona afford Manchester United star Marcus Rashford?

Barcelona are rumoured to be interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. However, the 24-year-old could cost around €70m if reports are to be believed.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can fork out such a sum to sign Marcus Rashford. The Catalans, who are facing severe financial constraints, are said to be working on a tight budget.

Marcus Rashford, though, is not the only forward linked with a move to Barcelona. Manchester City man Ferran Torres, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez are also said to be on their shortlist.

Barcelona are currently short of options in attack. Summer signing Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire due to heart issues, while Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite are sidelined due to injuries.

Luuk de Jong is the only centre-forward available for team selection at the moment.

