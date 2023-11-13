“I have never scored with the balls before” - Erling Haaland hilariously dubs goal against Chelsea as milestone after admittedly using private parts

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has admitted he used his private parts to score in his side's enthralling 4-4 draw against Chelsea on Sunday (November 12).

Haaland was at the double for the Cityzens, his first coming from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. The Norweigan had never scored against the west Londoners until yesterday's clash at Stamford Bridge but added a second in the 47th minute.

However, the City star had to use the bizarre method of using his privates to guide the ball across the line. Julian Alvarez fired a fierce cross along the face of goal which his attacking teammate bundled over the line.

The ever-witty Norway international spoke after the game about his second goal and jokingly claimed he'd reached a milestone. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I have never scored with the balls before. So it's a milestone."

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot before Thiago Silva headed home a 29th-minute equalizer. Former City winger Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead eight minutes later.

However, Manuel Akanji restored parity in the 45+1st minute before Haaland's ballsy finish. Nicolas Jackson bagged in the 67th minute to make it 3-3 before Rodri's 86th-minute deflected strike looked to have won the game for the visitors.

That was until Cole Palmer, who arrived at Chelsea from City this past summer, popped up with a 90+5th minute penalty to haunt his former club. It was one of the games of the season between the two Premier League giants.

Jamie Carragher hit out at the decision to award Erling Haaland's penalty against Chelsea

Chelsea players were furious with the decision.

Erling Haaland's opener came in contentious fashion as he was awarded a penalty after having his shirt pulled by Marc Cucurella. However, replays showed that the Cityzens frontman was the one who initially made contact with the Spaniard before going down.

Jamie Carragher was covering the game for Sky Sports and he felt the decision was harsh. He said (via The Independent):

"No, no, no. This isn’t right. The VAR has looked the end of the tussle. He needs to look at the start. This is very harsh."

The Liverpool legend continued by alluding to Erling Haaland also making contact with Cucurella:

"Haaland had hold of him as well. I think that’s what gets him in front of him."

The decision was met with outrage from Chelsea and their manager Mauricio Pochettino. It was a questionable refereeing performance by Anthony Taylor who handed the west Londoners' boss a yellow card after making his feelings known following the game.