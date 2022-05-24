“I never talk to him” – PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi opens up on relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed several details about his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid were largely expected to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. The French club, however, announced a major coup by extending Mbappe's contract until 2025. They have safeguarded the future of the striker, who is largely expected to dominate world football in the years to come.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, the PSG president revealed that he does not have a good relationship with Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid and PSG were two of the several clubs that were involved in the Super League proposal last year. Khelaifi claimed that he had no reason to talk to Perez since Kylian Mbappe was going to remain at his club:

“Florentino? The truth is that I don't have a good relationship with him. After the SuperLeague… I respect Real, a great club, we respect them and they too, it's important to respect each other. I never talk to him [Perez] because Kylian is our player, so I don’t need to talk to anyone.”

Can Kylian Mbappe win the Balon d’Or as a PSG player?

There is little doubt that Paris Saint-Germain already have one of the best, if not the best, squads in world football. The attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi is easily the most talented, although fans will hope they can play better together next term.

The fact that Mbappe’s future is secured effectively guarantees that the French club will remain one of the biggest contenders for the Champions League next season. That in turn will allow Kylian Mbappe to compete for the Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman was PSG’s top scorer and assist provider this season and is only going to get better in the coming time.

Overall, it is easy to see why Kylian Mbappe did not feel the need to leave the Ligue 1 champions. The Frenchman has as good a chance at his current club to compete for the biggest individual and team trophies, more than any other.

There will obviously be competitors as well, with Erling Haaland expected to emerge as the biggest competitor to Mbappe for individual awards over the coming time.

The Norwegian has joined Manchester City, a team that only needed a striker to look invincible. Pep Guardiola has finally secured the final piece and will want to win his first Champions League since the Barcelona days.

