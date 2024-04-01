“I never wavered” - Gary Lineker makes Premier League title prediction after Arsenal draw vs Manchester City

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has shared his prediction for the Premier League title race involving Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

In the 29th round of games at the weekend, Liverpool recovered from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at home. However, Arsenal only managed a goalless draw at Manchester City, which meant that the Reds went two points cler at the top.

City - who started the weekend just one point off the Premier League summit - are three adrift following successive league draws against the current top-two. Lineker shared his thoughts on the rousing title race (as per Football London):

“If only one of us had tipped them at the start of the season! (about the Gunners)”

When Micah Richards said that Lineker is 'back on the Arsenal train now!', the latter responded:

“No, I said it all along. I never wavered. They tried to get me to waver, but I never wavered.

“But it’s going to be tight. The kind of good thing about this result is that it keeps it a three-horse race - but it would have been anyway, whatever the result. Liverpool have taken advantage of this particular result.”

The top-three in the Premier League were only separated by a point heading into round 29, a first since 1996.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester City?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (left) greets his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been in the midst of superb campaigns. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are seeking their first league title in two decades but ceded top spot after the weekend, while City have work to do in their quest for an unpredented four-peat.

The two sides have also prospered in Europe, reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. While the Gunners face Bayern Munich in their first top-eight clash in the competition in 14 years, holders City lock horns with 14-time champions Real Madrid in a rematch of last year's semifinals.

Before those matchups materialise, though, both sides are in league action in midweek. The Gunners entertain Luton Town on Wednesday (April 3), while City host Aston Villa on the same day.

