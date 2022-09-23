“I had one laughing eye and one crying eye” – Timo Werner opens up on Chelsea stint and admits he ‘imagined something more’ at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner recently opened up about his time at Stamford Bridge, claiming that he lost the fun of playing football at times.

Werner made his return to the Bundesliga during the summer transfer window, plying his trade with RB Leipzig.

In a recent interview with the German FA's official website (via Football.London), the striker opened up about his time at Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old admitted to his experience in the west London outfit being bittersweet, saying:

"Personally, it wasn't the very best time. I had imagined something more. I learned a lot, won the Champions League and other trophies. I enjoyed the two years abroad very much – and enjoyed London very much. I had one laughing eye and one crying eye."

He added:

"In Leipzig, not everything went so smoothly in the first few weeks, but the football under the new coach suits me very well and prepares me for what is required in the national team."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Timo Werner goals & assists for Chelsea. Timo Werner goals & assists for Chelsea. https://t.co/JPBrVi0zrZ

The forward also recently discussed his troubles fitting into Thomas Tuchel's tactics, with the former Chelsea manager leaving Werner on the bench often.

Speaking previously on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, the Leipzig sharpshooter explained:

"For me, the fun of playing football is in the foreground. Of course, I had great success at Chelsea, but the fun got a bit lost in the end because I didn't play regularly anymore. I think the coach's system of play didn't suit me perfectly. That's why it was clear to me that I wanted to take a new step."

He added:

"I'm at an age where I want to play as much as I can. I really associate very great successes with Chelsea – the greatest of my career. It will always be a special club for me. I also stay in touch with many of the players from the team."

Werner has made a good start on his return to Leipzig, registering four goals and three assists in nine matches in all competitions.

Timo Werner's statistics at Chelsea

Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £45 million in 2020 and registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 matches for the club. He won multiple trophies with the Blues, including the Champions League trophy.

His first season saw the German score just six goals in the Premier League, while his second season saw just four league goals.

His Champions League appearances were impressive though, with Werner remarkably scoring eight continental goals in his two years at the club.

