“I am not the owner of the club, I am the coach" - Manager provides interesting update on reported Manchester United target 

According to the Manchester Evening News, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants Manchester United-linked striker Alvaro Morata to remain at the club this summer. The Spain international is on the Premier League side's radar as manager Erik ten Hag continues his search for a centre-forward this summer.

The Argentine manager claimed that he is merely a coach and can only remain hopeful that Morata stays with Los Colchoneros this season.

When asked about the 29-year-old's future, Simeone said:

“I am not the owner of the club, I am the coach. Everyone at the club hopes he [Morata] continues."

Morata featured in the Spanish outfit's opening fixture against Getafe in La Liga on Monday, August 15. The former Chelsea striker was instrumental in Atletico's 3-0 victory over Azulones, scoring a brace.

Simeone commented on Morata's performance in a post-match interview. The Argentine said:

"He is working very well, in an extraordinary way. I think that all footballers need to have confidence to do important things. He came back with great humility and wanting to work. He came back trying hard.”

Ten Hag is in dire need of a centre-forward this summer, following major speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

The Portuguese is pushing for an Old Trafford exit before the transfer deadline arrives (via Fabrizio Romano).

Meanwhile, Anthony Marital has only recently returned to training, after sitting out the first two Premier League fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

Erik ten Hag lambasts Manchester United players following Brentford defeat

Erik ten Hag provides scathing review of players' performance in Brentford defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has condemned his team's performance in their 4-0 loss against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13. The Red Devils looked clueless on the pitch, conceding all four goals within 35 minutes of the first half itself.

Goalkeeper David de Gea failed to save a rather comfortable Josh Dasilva's long-range shot. He also made a poor pass to Christian Eriksen that Mathias Jensen capitalized on and scored to double Brentford's lead.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo completed the scoring for the home side. Manchester United are now at the bottom of the league table for the first time since 1992, having also lost their opening game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking about Manchester United's performance against the Bees, the Dutch manager said in a post-match interview (via Metro):

“It’s rubbish. It’s poor. We need higher standards than that, that’s clear. I can bring up several things why [it’s gone wrong so far], but it looks like excuses, and excuses are not there in a top [club]. We have to deliver, and we didn’t do.”

Manchester United will hope to break their losing streak against arch-rivals Liverpool when they clash at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22.

