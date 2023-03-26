"I should have had a penalty" - Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts to Manchester City star Rodri's late challenge in Norway's loss to Spain

Arsenal and Norway skipper Martin Odegaard has reacted to Manchester City star Rodri's late challenge in Norway's loss to Spain.

While Spain defeated Odegaard-led Norway 3-0 in the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifiers, the game had its fair share of controversies.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring for Luis de la Fuente's side in the 13th minute before Joselu grabbed a late brace after coming on from the bench. However, Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard has claimed that he should have won a penalty prior to Olmo's opener.

Odegaard was subject to a poorly-timed challenge from Manchester City midfielder Rodri but French referee Benoit Bastien did not award a penalty to Norway.

Rimedi @r1medi That Rodri tackle was dangerous



Martin Odegaard was LUCKY to escape a fateful injury that could’ve RUINED Arsenal’s title chances



No penalty was given 🏾‍♂️ That Rodri tackle was dangerousMartin Odegaard was LUCKY to escape a fateful injury that could’ve RUINED Arsenal’s title chancesNo penalty was given🏾‍♂️ 🇪🇸 That Rodri tackle was dangerous 🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard was LUCKY to escape a fateful injury that could’ve RUINED Arsenal’s title chances❌ No penalty was given 🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/AIpXDfZ7IP

Odegaard launched a scathing attack at the referee for not blowing the whistle. He told TV2, as quoted by Metro:

"I’m pretty sure I should have had a penalty. He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle. But I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say anymore]. I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything."

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has also insisted that his side should have received a penalty for Rodri's late challenge on Odegaard. He said:

"It is a clear penalty! He finishes the shot and you can’t [foul him after]. If I knock someone down after the ball is gone, then it’s a penalty. I get a little bored of this. What I see here now [on the replay] is exactly what I saw from the bench. There was a bit of French arrogance going on. That’s the way it is, but it’s unbelievable."

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has admitted that he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season despite a challenge from Manchester City.

The Gunners are currently eight points ahead of the Cityzens in the Premier League, having played one game more.

Enrique has insisted that he wants Mikel Arteta's side to see off the challenge from the Sky Blues and clinch the title. He told DAZN Bet:

"As a former Liverpool player and fan, I’d much prefer Arsenal to win the league over Manchester City because of the rivalry over the past few years between the clubs."

Mel @MisssMelina | Happy Birthday to Arsenal’s very own, our manager and former club captain Mikel Arteta, who turns 41 today! Have a wonderful birthday gaffer!



Thank you for changing the atmosphere of the Emirates, the culture and identity of our club for the better, Mikel. … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | Happy Birthday to Arsenal’s very own, our manager and former club captain Mikel Arteta, who turns 41 today! Have a wonderful birthday gaffer!Thank you for changing the atmosphere of the Emirates, the culture and identity of our club for the better, Mikel. 🔴⚪️💫 | Happy Birthday to Arsenal’s very own, our manager and former club captain Mikel Arteta, who turns 41 today! Have a wonderful birthday gaffer! 🎉 Thank you for changing the atmosphere of the Emirates, the culture and identity of our club for the better, Mikel. ❤️… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3YB1os5Xlh

The Spaniard added:

"As a neutral fan, I’d also want Arsenal to win because Manchester City have won four out of the last five Premier League titles, so it would be something different. I believe Arsenal will do it; they deserve it, and it would be great for the Premier League."

The Gunners will next be in action after the international break against Leeds United on April 1 while Pep Guardiola's side will clash with Liverpool on the same day.

Poll : 0 votes