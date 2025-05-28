"I personally feel we do need that" - John Terry names type of player Chelsea need to sign in order for them to go to the 'next step'

John Terry has urged Chelsea to sign an experienced striker this summer with Premier League experience. He stated that the club should continue to back Nicolas Jackson, but add competition for the Senegal star.

Terry told talkSPORT that Chelsea needs a striker who is 29 or 30 years old this summer. He believes that the addition will be essential for the young squad to take the next step and get close to winning the title, and said via METRO:

"Firstly, I think Nico [Jackson] has been really good and when I watch him play, he’s one of a handful of strikers in the league who wants to play on the shoulder. Playing against that as a defender is a nightmare because it kind of stretches you and opens up that space in the midfield. So I like Nico, he’s probably not been as clinical as we would like as Chelsea fans, but I think if you’re looking to go to that next step, you need to bring in someone who is proven, who has done it, who has scored goals in the Premier League."

"That tends to be an experienced player and the owners are quite clear they’re not going to go down that route. They don’t want to bring in someone of 29, 30 years of age on big money. It’s going to be a different model and a different mindset. I don’t think we’ll go down that route [of signing an experienced striker], but I personally feel we do need that."

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League this season with 69 points, finishing 15 points behind champions, Liverpool. They are in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they face Real Betis.

Chelsea target Liam Delap given permission to hold talks: Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Liam Delap this summer after Ipswich Town got relegated. The striker has a £30 million release clause and is of interest to several clubs (via The Sportzine).

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna confirmed that the striker has been given permission to talk with other clubs and said:

"Liam’s looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that. I think we have given him permission to do that this week. It’s a very important decision for his future."

Manchester United and Everton are also in talks to sign Delap this summer. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

