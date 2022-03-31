"I could play again" - Sergio Aguero says he is considering a return to football and reveals that one club has already contacted him

Former Barcelona and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has given an insight into a potential return to football. The 33-year-old striker announced his retirement from the sport in December 2021.

The Argentine joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with City. He was forced to leave the field during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October after suffering chest pain and breathing-related issues.

He was diagnosed with heart arrhythmia and eventually announced his retirement from football three months later. The former Manchester City star recently revealed that he is eyeing a return to football and has already received an offer from a club.

"Yesterday, it crossed my mind that I could play again. Inter Miami called me but I refused. In two years? Let's see. The doctors told me that I have to spend five or six months without activity, but I already want to train again!," Aguero told TYC Sports.

Sergio Aguero was widely considered one of the best footballers of his generation during his time with Manchester City. He scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Premier League giants and led the club to four league titles, six EFL Cups, and an FA Cup.

Sergio Aguero could be joined by Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

As per Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Aguero could finally play alongside Lionel Messi at club level. The former Manchester City striker revealed that he has received an offer from the club that is partly owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham. Reports suggest that Inter Miami are plotting a move for Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona last summer in the hope that he would be able to play alongside his close friend and international teammate Lionel Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was, however, forced to run down his contract with the Spanish club and become a free agent due to their inability to afford his wages.

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG on a free transfer. The 34-year-old has endured a difficult time at the French capital this season. He has scored just two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The former Barcelona star is expected to leave the French giants in the summer of 2023. Inter Miami has emerged as a potential destination for the forward.

