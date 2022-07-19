"I should play more" - Chelsea star suggests he could leave due to lack of game time ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has expressed his concerns over a lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Timo Werner has found it difficult to secure regular game time at Stamford Bridge since his move from RB Leipzig two years ago. Last season, the German forward only made 37 appearances for Chelsea and contributed 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

Werner has given hints that he could be moving away from Chelsea to play week-in-week-out. It is vital for the 26-year-old to secure regular game time for him to find a place in the German squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on his lack of games under Thomas Tuchel and regarding his chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup, Timo Werner said (via Chelsea News):

"I didn't ask but I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games, I think in many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that."

He added:

"I could be happy everywhere. It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Timo Werner on Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea. 🗣 “The competition is on and everyone is fighting for their place.”Timo Werner on Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea. 🗣 “The competition is on and everyone is fighting for their place.”Timo Werner on Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea. 🔵 https://t.co/E0MN3HLdyb

Timo Werner has had competition in attack under the management of Thomas Tuchel. Last season the Blues spent a world record fee to sign Romelu Lukaku to play as their main forward.

However, when Lukaku was injured or benched, Tuchel preferred to play Kai Havertz up front.

Werner was occasionally played on the wings by Tuchel. But the Blues have now signed Raheem Sterling for a fee of around £47 million to fill that position.

It is worth mentioning that Timo Werner is one of Germany's main attackers. The forward was part of the German squad for the UEFA Nations League last month. Werner most notably scored a brace against Italy in a 5-2 win back in June.

Chelsea won their first pre-season game in the United States

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America in their first pre-season friendly in the United States. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount were enough for the Blues to record a hard-fought win.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Charlotte FC on July 20 before taking on Arsenal in Orlando.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far