“I prefer that than to be on the bench sad” - Pochettino on Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson nearing ban after strange yellow card

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is not overly worried with striker Nicolas Jackson's potential suspension due to yellow card accumulation ahead of the Manchester City clash on Saturday (February 17).

The young striker didn't score in the Blues' last league outing - a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Monday. But he collected a ninth yellow card of the season for running off the bench to celebrate his team's third goal 15 minutes after coming off. Another yellow card will lead to an automatic two-game suspension.

Interestingly, only one of Jackson's nine bookings this season have been due to a foul. He has received four yellows for dissent, two for arguing with the referee, one for not retreating and now another for entering the field of play (as per The Sun).

However, ahead of the trip to the Etihad, Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference that Jackson's multiple yellows shows that he cares for the team, elaborating (as per Football London)

"He's bad, but it's good. He showed that he cared about the team, the club, the teammates. Now there's only one more for two games. It's part of this amazing and exciting history that we are living."

The Blues boss said that an experienced player might not have incurred Jackson's latest yellow but added that he's not angry with the player:

"Not too much. Okay, if you are an experienced player, maybe yes. With him, he's young and he wants to share with the fans. I prefer that than to be on the bench sad because he didn't score. He wanted to share with the fans and the teammates his happiness."

Jackson, 22, has has nine goals and two assists in 26 games across competitions. That includes seven goals and two assists in 21 games in the league, where the Blues are tenth, 13 points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (47).

Chelsea boss plays down significance of Manchester City game in 'up and down' season

Chelsea FC

Chelsea have struggled for consistency, especially in the league, after an expensive summer overhaul.

With 14 games left, the Blues are struggling to get into European contention and far off the top-four. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents - City - are two points off leaders Liverpool and looking to win an unprecedented four-peat.

Explaining the significance of the upcoming game, the Chelsea boss said in his aforementioned press conference:

"Look, in a normal team, yes, but we are a team that has ups and downs and we still need to find our maturity and consistency. It is not going to be a consequence, to win the game or not to win the game, that it affects us against Liverpool."

City are riding an impressive 11-game winning streak across competitions, including six straight league wins.