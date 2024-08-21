"I prefer different kinds of wingers" - Chelsea boss says Raheem Sterling 'will have no minutes' at the club

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has stated that Raheem Sterling will not see any minutes at the club, amid uncertainty over the winger's future. The England international was left out of the Blues squad for their 0-2 loss to Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Sunday (August 18).

This omission raised questions over Sterling's role at Stamford Bridge. The drama was furthered by the Standard, who claimed that the ex-Manchester City man has accepted that his time at the club is finished (via GOAL).

This report also said that Sterling is searching for a new club. Now, Maresca has addressed the situation, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I've been honest, he will have no minutes here. I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kind of wingers. It's simple."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Sterling still has three years left on his contract, which could mean that the interested sides will have to pay a reasonable sum for his services. Even if the 29-year-old decides to remain with Chelsea, he would have to contend with several players for minutes in wide areas.

New signing Pedro Neto looks poised to take over on the left-hand side, while Mykhailo Mudryk will provide competition. Cole Palmer was used as a right winger in the Blues' first league match of the campaign, and Noni Madueke seems like a natural second option in that position.

Since Sterling came to Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he's made 81 appearances across competitions, bagging 19 goals and 12 assists. The winger has not won any trophies in west London.

Journalist says Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea's Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling may have a lifeline, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming that Aston Villa are interested in the player. However, he clarified that these rumors are mere whispers at the moment.

A move to Villa Park would be ideal for Sterling, given Unai Emery's team would also provide Champions League football. Jacobs said about the attacker's future (via The Boot Room):

"Villa and Sterling, it is whispers at the moment, I don't want to get Villa or Chelsea fans overly excited at this stage, but that's another name alongside Juventus to throw into the mix."

Aston Villa currently utilize John McGinn on the left flank, a player who isn't a natural winger. Therefore, Sterling could make the place his own if this move does materialize before the close of the transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback