Why has Paul Pogba been dropped by Juventus? Ex-Manchester United midfielder in hot water 2 games into injury return

Paul Pogba has been left out of Juventus' Europa League match-day squad. The Italian side take on Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie (March 9).

The Frenchman has just returned from his injury and has played two matches as a substitute. He has played just 35 minutes this season, which is a new setback for the midfielder.

As per a report by GOAL, the former Manchester United star has been dropped for disciplinary reasons. Massimiliano Allegri decided to leave him out as the midfielder arrived late for the team link-up.

The Frenchman was pictured skiing earlier this season, and former Juventus defender Marco Tardelli was not happy with the photos. He claimed that the Frenchman was a 'big problem' for the club as it did not set a good tone for the players. He said:

"Pogba hasn't played since April 2022, when he was still in Manchester. It's now a problem for Juve,. We don't know when he'll return, and we don't know what he wants to do. Pogba goes skiing while his teammates are struggling with the big problems of Juve."

He added:

"Today, Pogba is a big problem that the Bianconeri must solve. This situation also demonstrates that Juve do not have clear enough ideas. [Massimiliano] Allegri has to take over for me. It's not possible to have a player like that on the payroll. His behaviour towards his teammates isn't fair either."

Juventus star Paul Pogba wanted to quit football last year

Paul Pogba was involved in a blackmail attempt by his brother and an armed gang last year. He told the authorities that they demanded €13 million from him and even got physical with him.

The Juventus midfielder's friend, Boubacar Kamara, revealed that Pogba was looking to quit football as he wanted to protect his family. A source said:

"Paul said to me… 'I don't want to play football anymore, I want to disappear.' Paul was crying, I told him to calm down… He was afraid for his children, his wife, his family."

Pogba moved to Juventus on a free transfer after running down his contract at Manchester United.

