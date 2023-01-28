"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee" - Moises Caicedo confirms Brighton exit amid Chelsea and Arsenal links

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has announced on his Instagram that he is leaving the club amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The Seagulls have been eager to keep hold of the Ecuadorian, but he has now confirmed he is on his way out of the Amex Stadium.

Caicedo wrote on Instagram:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom (Brighton owner) and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart."

He continued:

"I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

Caicedo then suggested that either Arsenal or Chelsea may have agreed to a deal for his signature. The Gunners had a reported £60 million bid rejected for the midfielder on the same day of his announcement. He concluded:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Fans are trying to decipher whether the 21-year-old's announcement is either a transfer request or whether he is already on his way to either Arsenal or Chelsea. It is a rarity for a player to come up with such a statement unless an agreement has been found.

Caicedo has been a mainstay for Brighton's side this season, featuring 21 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He has impressed in the middle of the park throughout the campaign. He has drawn the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both looking to bolster their midfield options.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both out of domestic cup competition

Arsenal exited the FA Cup after defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal joined Chelsea in crashing out of the FA Cup in Round 4 after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Friday (January 27). Gunners boss Mikel Arteta fielded a weakened team against a strong City side. Nathan Ake's second-half strike proved decisive.

This means Arteta's men are now competing for the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City in the third round. The Blues are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title but are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners lead the Premier League title race with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The fact that they are in pole position to be crowned champions may persuade Caicedo to move to the Emirates.

