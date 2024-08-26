“I am very proud to be part of this team and this club” - 29-year-old star after joining Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Clement Lenglet has declared his pride on signing for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. The France international becomes the latest addition to the Atletico backline, joining on a loan deal for the season.

Atletico have been very active in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Conor Gallagher, all seasoned internationals. They lost some players as well this summer, including centre-back Mario Hermoso and striker Alvaro Morata, as well as Samu Omorodion.

Manager Diego Simeone sanctioned the signing of former Sevilla centre-back Lenglet as a late option in the transfer window. The 29-year-old shared his thoughts with the in-house media of the Madrid-based outfit after he completed his temporary switch to the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I am very proud to be part of this team and this club."

Clement Lenglet joins Simeone's side as a direct replacement for Hermoso in the left side of a back three. The Frenchman signed as a cheaper alternative after the club had initially made an approach for Feyenoord's David Hancko.

Lenglet returns to Spanish football after two years away in the Premier League on loan. He left Barcelona first in 2022 to play for Tottenham Hotspur, where he made 35 appearances. He then moved to Aston Villa on a temporary basis from Barcelona for the 2023-24 season, playing 25 times for Unai Emery's side.

Atletico will have a quality option in defence in Lenglet, a player who is familiar with playing in Spain's top flight. The French defender has joined on a loan deal without an option or obligation to buy, though.

Barcelona's Alex Valle reportedly set to complete surprise loan move

Barcelona academy star Alex Valle is set to complete a loan move to Celtic until the end of the 2024-25 season, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish youngster will move to Celtic to continue his development.

Valle spent the 2023-24 season on loan at UD Levante in the Spanish second tier, playing 29 times in the league. The 20-year-old has agreed a contract extension with Barcelona till 2026 and will now proceed to Scotland on loan.

Alex Valle featured in pre-season games against Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan under new boss Hansi Flick. He was used mostly as a makeshift right-back, indicating that he's considered to be behind Alejandro Balde in his favoured position. The youngster now joins the Scottish champions for the season.

