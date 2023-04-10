"I wouldn't put that on him" - Ian Wright claims Arsenal star was unfairly criticized for incident in 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Granit Xhaka has been made a scapegoat in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday evening (April 9).

Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Sunday. The visitors got off to an electrifying start, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus’s goals giving them a 2-0 cushion inside 28 minutes.

Around the 40-minute mark, Xhaka clashed with Ibrahima Konate and then Trent Alexander-Arnold, which riled up the Anfield faithful. Soon after, Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds (42nd minute), giving the hosts much-needed momentum. Roberto Firmino scored the equalizer in the 87th minute, to keep Arsenal from securing maximum points.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“The fact is that he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the… 🗣️| Ian Wright on Granit Xhaka: “It doesn’t take much to get that crowd going. Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it’s not going to get them going any more than they’re going to get going.“The fact is that he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Ian Wright on Granit Xhaka: “It doesn’t take much to get that crowd going. Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it’s not going to get them going any more than they’re going to get going.“The fact is that he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While many have accused Xhaka of getting Anfield charged up, Wright has claimed that the midfielder has not done anything to draw that much criticism. On Match of the Day 2, Wright said (via the Daily Mail):

“It doesn't take too much to get that crowd going. Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it's not going to get that crowd any more going than they were gonna get going.

“The fact is he's been brilliant for us this season. I think the narrative is people are trying to point at someone. That's how he plays, that's probably how he plays in his back garden.”

Wright added:

“I wouldn't put that on him. What I would put on us is how we weren't able to see out and continue to play like we did in the first-half but I think we will have learnt a lot from that game.

“A lot of people have gone to Liverpool and not got that. We should be delighted with that point. We haven't won there since 2012 so we've got to take that point and be very happy.”

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players this season, as they aim to win their first Premier League title in 19 years. He has featured in 30 Premier League games this season, scoring five times and claiming five assists.

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal players slipped up in the second half

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of his side’s performance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. The Spaniard claimed that his players slacked off in the second half at Anfield and would have walked away with all three points if they maintained their first-half levels.

The former Manchester City assistant manager said:

“We could have taken three points.

“We should do that [play like the first half] for another 15 minutes and then the game would have taken a very different trajectory. We didn't. We have to take the point.”

Things could have been a lot worse for the Premier League aspirants had Liverpool ace Salah not missed his penalty in the 54th minute. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also made four top saves to keep his side in the driving seat.

The Emirates outfit now have a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes