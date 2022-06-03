×
Create
Notifications

"I have quite a few options" - Arsenal target breaks silence on future amid rumours of summer transfer

Will Morata end up at Arsenal?
Will Morata end up at Arsenal?
Sripad
Sripad
ANALYST
Modified Jun 03, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Arsenal target Alvaro Morata has left the door open for interested clubs by hinting that he is yet to decide his future. The striker is heading back to Atletico Madrid this summer, after Juventus did not take up the option of signing him permanently.

Morata is reportedly a target for Mikel Arteta, after the departure of Aubameyang to Barcelona. The Gunners manager is also set to lelose Alexandre Lacazette this summer, as his contract expires.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing striker Alvaro Morata, who has spent the past two seasons on-loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.The Gunners will need to spend at least £25million if they're serious about signing the Spanish striker. 💰#AFC #Arsenal #Atletico https://t.co/3Va1EzxmaY

The Spanish striker was quizzed about his future after Spain's draw with Portugal and he claimed that the situation was not entirely on him. He confirmed there are offers on the table, but is yet to take a decision.

"I have quite a few options. It's not up to me, I can't do anything about it. My wife and children will follow me wherever I need to go. I do have preferences and options, but I want to go where the club love me the most and value me," he said (via Standard).

Story continues below ad

Arsenal target Alvaro Morata wants Juventus return?

Alvaro Morata has had two stints at Juventus and is now keen on another. The forward admitted earlier this year that he was keen on staying in Italy and continuing at Juventus. He had said:

"Everyone plays for his future at Juventus, in games and during training sessions. There is a long queue to come here and it's normal to be judged in every game. I am giving my all to win for my teammates and the fans. I am happy to be here. My sons ask me to sing the club's anthem every morning, I am happy, but I'd be happier with a trophy."
Arsenal are very close to securing Alvaro Morata as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options according to reports#Transfers | #Arsenal | #Morata https://t.co/9BtaPLtJyj

Story continues below ad

Continuing to talk about the Juve experience and his regret, he added:

Also Read Article Continues below
"In a way, he [Tevez] made me become a footballer. I was only 21, and I didn't have much experience. He has become one of the best players ever; Tevez had incredible quality. There aren't many players like him in history. He would win games single-handedly. We spoke about football, family, everything. He knows that I'll be forever grateful to him. There is a small regret."

Arsenal have reportedly made a €30 million offer for Morata and are confident of signing him.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी