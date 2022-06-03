"I have quite a few options" - Arsenal target breaks silence on future amid rumours of summer transfer

Arsenal target Alvaro Morata has left the door open for interested clubs by hinting that he is yet to decide his future. The striker is heading back to Atletico Madrid this summer, after Juventus did not take up the option of signing him permanently.

Morata is reportedly a target for Mikel Arteta, after the departure of Aubameyang to Barcelona. The Gunners manager is also set to lelose Alexandre Lacazette this summer, as his contract expires.

The Spanish striker was quizzed about his future after Spain's draw with Portugal and he claimed that the situation was not entirely on him. He confirmed there are offers on the table, but is yet to take a decision.

"I have quite a few options. It's not up to me, I can't do anything about it. My wife and children will follow me wherever I need to go. I do have preferences and options, but I want to go where the club love me the most and value me," he said (via Standard).

Arsenal target Alvaro Morata wants Juventus return?

Alvaro Morata has had two stints at Juventus and is now keen on another. The forward admitted earlier this year that he was keen on staying in Italy and continuing at Juventus. He had said:

"Everyone plays for his future at Juventus, in games and during training sessions. There is a long queue to come here and it's normal to be judged in every game. I am giving my all to win for my teammates and the fans. I am happy to be here. My sons ask me to sing the club's anthem every morning, I am happy, but I'd be happier with a trophy."

Continuing to talk about the Juve experience and his regret, he added:

"In a way, he [Tevez] made me become a footballer. I was only 21, and I didn't have much experience. He has become one of the best players ever; Tevez had incredible quality. There aren't many players like him in history. He would win games single-handedly. We spoke about football, family, everything. He knows that I'll be forever grateful to him. There is a small regret."

Arsenal have reportedly made a €30 million offer for Morata and are confident of signing him.

