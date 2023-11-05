"I don't really agree with that" - Jamie Carragher reacts as Arsenal release statement after 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is unable to understand Arsenal's statement regarding the VAR controversy on Saturday (November 4).

In a Premier League game of few clear-cut scoring chances, Anthony Gordon's 64th-minute winner gave hosts Newcastle United all three points. It was a contentious decision, but due to lack of a conclusive camera angle, the goal stood, and the Gunners lost their first leaague game of the season.

The decision incensed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, who termed it a 'disgrace'. Arsenal later released aa statement that they were fully behind their manager. However, Carragher couldn't understand what they were unhappy for with the Newcastle goal:

"I've just seen Arsenal put a statement out, and I don't really agree with that

He elaborated:

"I didn't actually agree with what he said in terms you know not being happy about the VAR. I can understand there was three checks of it, and, then, the goal gets given.

"But I'm still searching my head to think what is Mikel Arteta and Arsenal actually unhappy about with that goal? What part of it? So, put yourself in Howard Webb's position or VAR, they can't conclusively know whether that ball was in or out and the onfield decision was that the game carried on. So they have to go with that.

With the defeat, the Gunners are third in the league with 24 points from 11 points, three behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's incredible how these played at 21 years old" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal duo

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Despite his team's first league defeat of the season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chose to dwell on the positvies. The Spaniard hailed the maturity of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz after turning 21.

Arteta said in his press conference (as per Football London) that he was happy with the perforrmance of the duo in the league defeat at St. James Park at the weekend."

"It’s incredible how these guys played at 21 years old, the way they competed against this team because they are a top team. Incredible so to get out of a game like this I feel sick (because of the VAR controversy). That’s how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this."

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla, whom they beat 1-0 in Seville last week. Arteta's side are top of their group with six points from two games.