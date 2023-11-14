"I had a really bad time in England" - Alvaro Morata reveals why he left Chelsea after nightmare £60m transfer

Alvaro Morata has disclosed the tribulations he encountered during his tenure with Chelsea, an experience that significantly impacted his career trajectory. He also revealed why he took the decision to leave Stamford Bridge.

Initially acquired by Antonio Conte in 2017 from Real Madrid for a record-breaking £60 million, Morata's arrival was met with optimistic expectations. His initial performance, marked by an impressive tally of nine goals in just 14 matches, allayed any concerns regarding the goalscoring department at the Bridge.

However, as the year progressed, Morata's form experienced a decline. During his inaugural season with the Blues, he managed to net 15 goals across 48 games. The following season witnessed a mere nine goals in 26 games, of which only five were in the Premier League.

This culminated in his transfer to Atletico Madrid merely two years subsequent to his £60 million move to Chelsea. However, his trajectory has taken a positive turn since his return to Spain.

In a revealing dialogue with Radioestadio Noche, Morata reflected on his challenging phase with the Blues, revealing his decision to leave (via Football London):

“I had a really bad time in England. I spoke with my wife and told her I might go to a club that I knew, where there was less pressure. I don’t look at social media; I don’t have time to beat myself up.”

Morata expressed contentment and fulfillment with his current stint at Atletico Madrid:

“Without a doubt, it is the happiest time in my career, and I hope it ends up being a great year. It is the best and most important I have felt both at Atletico Madrid and in the Spain national team. It hasn’t been easy; I’ve gone through difficult moments.

"When you have the confidence of the manager and your teammates, it makes it a lot easier. I feel more wanted. I see it when we are playing at home; I notice it, and I appreciate it a lot.”

Morata has racked up 13 goals in 15 games for Atletico this season, with five goals coming in the Champions League, and seven coming in La Liga.

Mauricio Pochettino escapes ban after Chelsea vs Manchester City drama

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has evaded a suspension from the Football Association following his fervent outburst towards the referee Anthony Taylor. This incident occurred in the aftermath of Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, November 12.

According to the Daily Mail (via Football.London), Pochettino will not face any additional disciplinary measures, aside from the yellow card he received.

His discontent stemmed from his perception that Chelsea was unjustly deprived of a potential fifth goal towards the match's conclusion. This led to a heated exchange with Taylor immediately after the game, an interaction that resulted in Pochettino receiving a booking for his conduct.

Subsequently, the Argentine manager expressed remorse for his actions. In his post-match remarks to the media, Pochettino extended his apologies to Taylor, the refereeing team, and the fourth official.