"I really enjoyed playing with the player who is today the best in the world” - Rafa Marquez hails Lionel Messi but admits he had 'little more of a relationship' with another Barcelona star

Former Barcelona midfielder Rafa Marquez was fortunate to play with both Lionel Messi, and Ronaldinho during his stint at the Camp Nou.

Reflecting on the experience of playing with both footballing icons, the Mexican legend has said that he was a bit closer to Ronaldinho than his Argentine counterpart.

“I am privileged and lucky to have played alongside ‘Ronnie’ and Messi," the former Barcelona midfielder told Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Universal). "With the first, I perhaps had a little more of a relationship, and with Leo, I enjoyed every moment, every training session.

The Mexican center-back, Barcelona player between 2003 and 2010, values that "I feel lucky to have been part of the resurgence of Barça" 🎙 [MD] | Rafa Márquez: “It was great to see Messi and Ronaldinho play from at the back”The Mexican center-back, Barcelona player between 2003 and 2010, values that "I feel lucky to have been part of the resurgence of Barça" 🎙 [MD] | Rafa Márquez: “It was great to see Messi and Ronaldinho play from at the back”🔴 The Mexican center-back, Barcelona player between 2003 and 2010, values that "I feel lucky to have been part of the resurgence of Barça" https://t.co/5T1u4mUaW7

Marquez went on to recall how he used to look for Messi on the pitch to make a difference for the team during games. He also lauded the Argentine as the best player in the world currently.

“I remember always looking for him so that Messi could do the magic and could change the course of games," the Mexican said. "I really enjoyed playing with the player who is today the best in the world.”

Marquez joined Barcelona from French outfit Monaco in a deal worth €5.2 million in the summer of 2003. The Mexican spent seven years at the club, recording 13 goals and 12 assists in nearly 250 appearances across competitions.

— @gerardromero Rafa Márquez: "Many players surprised me during my time at Barça. I saw Leo [Messi] grow, how he evolved... it was incredible. But playing with Ronaldinho was sensational. I was lucky to play with him and Leo." Rafa Márquez: "Many players surprised me during my time at Barça. I saw Leo [Messi] grow, how he evolved... it was incredible. But playing with Ronaldinho was sensational. I was lucky to play with him and Leo."— @gerardromero https://t.co/mkt29A1Jyw

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho joined the Blaugrana in the same summer as Marquez and spent five years at the club, contributing 94 goals and 70 assists in 207 outings across competitions.

Messi started in Barcelona's youth setup and earned promotion to the senior team in 2005. He would go on to become arguably the greatest player in the club's history. The Argentine bagged 672 goals and 303 assists across competitions before joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Barcelona plotting Lionel Messi return next summer

Lionel Messi at his Barcelona farewell last year

Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the ongoing season. The Blaugrana are looking to secure his return to the Camp Nou once he becomes a free agent next summer.

Addressing the subject, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta said that he'd like Messi to end his career at the club.

"I feel indebted to Leo Messi," he said, as quoted by DailyMail. "I would like him to end his career in a Barca shirt and be applauded at all the stadiums. I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that's the dream."

Messi has made a great start to the season for the Parisians, bagging six goals and eight assists in 11 games across competitions.

