"I am really happy for him" - Jurgen Klopp admits he is delighted with Manchester United star who is 'playing incredible' now

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is delighted to see Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford back to his best. The English attacker has been in sensational form, scoring 25 goals in 39 games across competitions.

Rashford was coming off the back of a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He managed just five goals and two assists in 32 matches. Speculation grew over his future last summer.

However, he is now shining for the Red Devils once again under Erik ten Hag, and Klopp is happy to see this. He told reporters (via UtdDistrict):

“I am really happy for him. Last year not performing at level he's able to perform. Now he's playing incredible. How calm he is now in front of the goal. He scores worldies and the simple ones.”

Rashford will face Liverpool when the two arch-rivals meet at Anfield on Sunday (5 March). He can be expected to play a big part in the clash on Merseyside. He has not only enjoyed his most prolific season to date but has scored in big games. The English striker scored against Barcelona in the Europa League. He has also netted against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool are six points off the top four heading into Sunday's battle against Ten Hag's side. The latter sit third with 49 points from 24 games and Rashford has been key with 14 league goals.

Manchester United open to the return of Mason Greenwood

Greenwood (left) could make a return to the Manchester United first-team.

Manchester United are reportedly open to the prospect of Greenwood returning to the first team after he was acquitted of all rape and assault charges. The English striker hasn't played for the Red Devils since a 1-0 win over West Ham United on 22 January 2022.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January last year but had all charges against him dropped this past February. The Red Devils have conducted their own investigation over the matter. A statement on the club's official website read:

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

According to The Athletic, the option of Greenwood returning to Manchester United's first-team fold as a phased return to football remains a possibility. Erik ten Hag's side have reportedly received multiple offers from clubs to sign the forward on loan.

Greenwood emerged as one of England's brightest young talents before his arrest. He scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions. The attacker was also handed his international debut in September 2020.

The Red Devils striker is set to become a father after his partner became pregnant. He has also reached out to several of his Manchester United teammates over his potential return.

Poll : 0 votes