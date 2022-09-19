“I am really very happy” – Neymar expresses ‘lot of joy’ after reaching PSG milestone during 1-0 win over Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr featured in his 100th Ligue 1 game when he took to the field against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, September 18.

Le Parisiens won 1-0 courtesy of a fifth-minute strike from Lionel Messi after a simple yet effective pass from Neymar inside the box. The Brazil international could have had another assist in the second half if it wasn't for a world-class save by Anthony Lopes to deny Messi a brace.

A goal would have been a fitting way to mark Neymar's 100th league game in France but regardless of that, he had a very strong outing. Speaking about reaching the milestone with PSG TV via Canal Supporters (h/t PSGTalk), he said after full-time:

"My feeling is a lot of joy to have been able to reach this number of matches in Ligue 1 with Paris. I am really very happy, especially since we won this match. Yes, it was a very good game tonight, we played very well. We won this match which we knew was difficult, against a tough opponent."

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi turned straight to Neymar to thank him for his assist 🥰 Lionel Messi turned straight to Neymar to thank him for his assist 🥰 https://t.co/FmjqFmsH8A

After gameweek 8, PSG are top of the table with 22 points, having scored the most goals (26) and conceded the least (4). Neymar emphasized that more than his personal feat, it was the team's result which was the most important thing. He continued:

"We were able to behave well, both defensively and offensively and that’s what allowed us to win. That was the most important thing."

Neymar has 77 goals and 46 assists in 100 Ligue 1 games so far. The Brazilian winger has been in scintillating form this season, scoring eight goals and assisting seven in eight league games.

Neymar explains why Lionel Messi had a difficult first season at PSG

Messi sent shockwaves throughout the world of football when he left Barcelona to join PSG on a free transfer. However, his first season in France was way below the lofty standards that he has set for himself.

Messi ended the 2021-22 season with six goals and 11 assists in 26 league games after failing to score or assist in his first six Ligue 1 matches. In this campaign, Messi has played in every league game and has registered four goals and seven assists.

Speaking about the Argentine's debut season in the French top division, Neymar told DAZN (h/t El Futbolero):

"The radical change cost him a lot. I know him, he had been in Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for his family too."

Messi missed eight games through fitness issues last season but was back amongst the goals when he started playing on a regular basis.

