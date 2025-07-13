"I really like him" - Gary Cahill claims he's excited to see how one Chelsea summer signing does this season

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has heaped praise on the club's new signing Liam Delap. He believes that the 22-year-old, who joined from Ipswich Town this summer, has the qualities to become top striker in the Premier League.

Ad

Speaking to Mirror, Cahill felt that Chelsea needed firepower up front and bringing Delap in was a solid step in that direction. He believes that the Blues will do better than the last season, with the Englishman leading the attack. Cahill said:

"Obviously, the big one is Liam Delap. I think there was obviously a need to add a striker. Like everyone in the Premier League, you're looking for goals, aren't you? I think Cole Palmer's been the top goalscorer in the last couple of seasons as a No. 10 midfielder. So, they needed some firepower up there, and I really like him. I've seen him a few times for Ipswich last season. He is an out-and-out No. 9, which I think is a good thing for Chelsea.

Ad

Trending

"He works hard, strong, physical, runs in behind, technically decent. So I'm very excited to see how he gets on there. I think talent-wise, he certainly makes the grade. It'll be interesting to see how he manages that step up into a huge club. No disrespect to Ipswich, I'm talking about an environment, so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on there. But from the clips I've seen of him in the Club World Cup, he looks very exciting. I think that's great business."

Ad

The UEFA Conference League winners signed Delap this summer after beating competition from Manchester United. The Blues reportedly activated his £30 million release clause at Ipswich after their relegation from the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca unwilling to do any favors for Liam Delap at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca previously worked with Liam Delap with the Manchester City youth side before the two left the club. The tactician spoke about the striker after his arrival and said that he will have to fight for his place in the starting XI. He said (via the club's official website):

Ad

"The message is the same: you arrive, you work hard, you work more than, in this case, the other No.9s, and you can be the first choice. The conversation with Liam was quite clear; he was keen to join us because he knows how we play."

Liam Delap has scored once and provided an assist in his short Chelsea career so far. He has returned to the Blues' matchday squad for the FIFA Club World Cup final after serving a suspension. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face off in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More