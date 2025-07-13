"I really like him" - Gary Cahill claims he's excited to see how one Chelsea summer signing does this season

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has heaped praise on the club's new signing Liam Delap. He believes that the 22-year-old, who joined from Ipswich Town this summer, has the qualities to become top striker in the Premier League.
Speaking to Mirror, Cahill felt that Chelsea needed firepower up front and bringing Delap in was a solid step in that direction. He believes that the Blues will do better than the last season, with the Englishman leading the attack. Cahill said:
"Obviously, the big one is Liam Delap. I think there was obviously a need to add a striker. Like everyone in the Premier League, you're looking for goals, aren't you? I think Cole Palmer's been the top goalscorer in the last couple of seasons as a No. 10 midfielder. So, they needed some firepower up there, and I really like him. I've seen him a few times for Ipswich last season. He is an out-and-out No. 9, which I think is a good thing for Chelsea.
"He works hard, strong, physical, runs in behind, technically decent. So I'm very excited to see how he gets on there. I think talent-wise, he certainly makes the grade. It'll be interesting to see how he manages that step up into a huge club. No disrespect to Ipswich, I'm talking about an environment, so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on there. But from the clips I've seen of him in the Club World Cup, he looks very exciting. I think that's great business."
The UEFA Conference League winners signed Delap this summer after beating competition from Manchester United. The Blues reportedly activated his £30 million release clause at Ipswich after their relegation from the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca unwilling to do any favors for Liam Delap at Chelsea
Enzo Maresca previously worked with Liam Delap with the Manchester City youth side before the two left the club. The tactician spoke about the striker after his arrival and said that he will have to fight for his place in the starting XI. He said (via the club's official website):
"The message is the same: you arrive, you work hard, you work more than, in this case, the other No.9s, and you can be the first choice. The conversation with Liam was quite clear; he was keen to join us because he knows how we play."
Liam Delap has scored once and provided an assist in his short Chelsea career so far. He has returned to the Blues' matchday squad for the FIFA Club World Cup final after serving a suspension. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face off in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium in the United States.