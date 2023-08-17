"I wasn't really their player" - Ex-Manchester United prodigy Nick Powell makes brutally honest confession

Former Manchester United striker Nick Powell has made an honest confession about his tenure at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old forward was signed in 2012 by Sir Alex Ferguson, who hailed Powell as "an exceptional talent". Registered 16 goals in his first full season for Crewe Alexandra, Powell earned a £6 million move to Old Trafford.

He spent four seasons at the club before moving out in 2016. Despite spending four years at United, Powell admits that he never felt like he belonged at the club. He told Sport Bible (reported via Daily Star):

"I don't really count Manchester United as part of my career. It's a nice thing to have done but listen, I only played nine games. It's not like I was a United player.

"People say, 'Oh you played at Old Trafford. You played for Man Utd,' and I just say, 'Did I really? I made three starts and six sub appearances. It wasn't great."

As put by the player, he made only nine appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, which came on his debut. Powell continued:

"I just think, because it's such a big club people sort of go, 'Well most people don't get to do it' but I didn't really get to live it. I really appreciated the opportunity. I just didn't take it as seriously as I should have."

Powell was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Leicester City before his contract expired in 2016. About his time at Old Trafford, Powell highlighted the one big difference between his philosophy and that of Manchester United.

"I wasn't a Manchester United player," he said. "They were a machine. Everyone was a cog, and it worked really well. I played football for the fun of it, whereas they played to win, and that was probably the biggest eye-opener for me."

He did admit that he learnt a lot during his four-year spell:

"And do you know what, I don't look back and go, 'Oh cry for me.' Now I'm older, and I see things in a different light. I think, what an experience to see that day to day.

"At least I got to see what a top top team and a club looks like. And that's what I take from United."

He added:

"Listen, my career could have gone either way. I was very lazy until the age of 25. And that seven years probably kills you when you're lazy."

Manchester United have made some impressive signings this summer

Manchester United finished an impressive third in the Premier League last season. They won the Carabao Cup and also reached the FA Cup final. The Red Devils have shuffled their squad this summer to prepare for the new campaign.

Mason Mount has been signed from Chelsea and is expected to be a regular starter in midfield for the Red Devils. After parting ways with David de Gea, United have brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan, who impressed on his league debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, keeping a clean sheet.

United have also signed young Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, who's yet to make his debut for the club.