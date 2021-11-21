"I am really sick of these situations" - Klopp explains confrontation with Arteta during Liverpool-Arsenal clash at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has stated how his touchline row with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta helped Liverpool to their 4-0 mauling of the Gunners. Furthermore, Klopp pointed out how he was just trying to protect Sadio Mane.

Prior to Mane's challenge, both sides displayed defensive brilliance. However, Liverpool were dominating the game in terms of possession.

Mane's challenge near the technical area incited the Arsenal manager to intervene, and his protests to the referee earned the ire of Klopp as a spat flared up.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL It's all kicking off... 😡



Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp come face to face on the touchline!



📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports It's all kicking off... 😡Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp come face to face on the touchline! 📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports https://t.co/dZJgnSefqc

The Liverpool gaffer believes the challenge was clean and states how Arteta's claim was unfounded. He said:

"The [challenge] was a completely clean situation, so nothing happened. Two players jumped in the air, nobody touched the other really–not like a foul–and the bench of Arsenal is going for whatever. I just asked ‘what do you want for that?’. There’s no contact really, and it looks like everybody wants a yellow card. For me, I’m really sick of these situations, that everybody tries to go for Sadio in these moments."

He further added:

“He’s a physical player, obviously, but he doesn’t make harsh fouls. But you might remember last year against Real Madrid, he was completely taken out of the game without doing anything. Yellow card and the ref was like ‘you do one more thing, then you’re out’. Then Atletico, we had to take him off because of that, and it’s just not right. That’s what I said in that situation.”

Jurgen Klopp was asked if his row with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta helped Liverpool gain momentum. The 54-year-old admitted that the crowd needed a little help and his falling out with Arteta helped their cause. Klopp explained:

“It was not the plan, but if it helped, then it’s OK .But it still will not happen all the time. I’m very emotional on the sideline, but it doesn’t happen very often anymore that I have any kind of arguments with anybody on the sideline. It was a controlled game, but not the most exciting one, and maybe the crowd needed a little help, so defended from that moment first me, then pushed the team. That’s absolutely fine, but will not happen all the time.”

Liverpool end Arsenal's five game unbeaten run in the Premier League

Arsenal were unbeaten in their last five Premier League games. This is in stark contrast to how the season began for them. The Gunners were eyeing a top-four spot, but it's safe to say that Liverpool had other plans.

Arsenal have been winless at Anfield since September 2012. They have suffered three 3-1 defeats, two 5-1 thrashings and a 4-0 loss all in the space of eight years.

B/R Football @brfootball Diogo Jota has scored four goals for Liverpool vs. Arsenal in three games 🔥 Diogo Jota has scored four goals for Liverpool vs. Arsenal in three games 🔥 https://t.co/R2BfNdlkd7

Yesterday's clash was just a reminder of how Liverpool have outclassed Arsenal in the last few years.

Liverpool now sit in second position, four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Blues continued their dominant run after scoring three goals past Leicester City's back-line at the King Power Stadium last night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool will now face FC Porto in midweek before going head-to-head against Southampton on November 27.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar