“I was really surprised the way he plays” – Joao Felix says ‘calm’ Chelsea star has shocked him with performance in training

Forward Joao Felix has claimed that he was surprised by Thiago Silva in Chelsea training. He revealed that the Brazilian is calm on the pitch and trains hard.

Chelsea signed Felix in the January window on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Blues signed him to bolster their attack, but the Portuguese star has only managed two goals from his 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Speaking to the club's official website this week, Felix revealed that he was surprised by Silva in training. He knew that the Brazilian was a top player, but his calmness on the pitch took him by surprise. He said:

"Very good. I was surprised when I came here. I already knew he was a top player but training with him every day I saw something different. I was really surprised the way he plays. He's calm on the field."

Thiago Silva has signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge, that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Will Joao Felix remain at Chelsea next season?

Joao Felix is keen on staying at Stamford Bridge next season and has claimed that he likes playing in a side that loves to attack. He believed that the Diego Simeone system was not suited for him and was holding him back.

He told AS earlier this year:

"Chelsea is a team who likes to attack, who likes to have the ball, who likes to dominate the game, so that's the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here, to play as I like. I'm loving it. When I left Atletico, I thought it was good for me and for them. So I think it was the perfect deal. So I think it's important for me, this loan, and I'm very happy to play here."

He added in a press conference last month that he was happy at the club and is waiting for the end of the season before making a decision. Felix was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. We don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here."

Chelsea are reportedly set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, while Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set to join from RB Leipzig.

