“I really think he will stay” – Manager believes Manchester United target will not complete transfer this summer

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder believes Manchester United target Antony will not leave the club this summer. The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer but so far United have failed to make it materialize.

It is worth mentioning that Ajax have already sold a player to Manchester United this summer. Lisandro Martinez was signed by the Red Devils for an initial fee of around £46 million.

Ajax have already parted ways with a number of players and therefore cannot afford any more outings. The Amsterdam-based club have seen the likes of Sebastian Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Martinez leave the club this summer. All of these players were vital members of the first-team last season under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to ESPN, Schreuder stated the following when asked about Antony's future beyond this summer (via the Manchester Evening News):

"I really think he will stay. Of course, we have sold a lot of players now. That has not happened in recent years. We have also bought players. But we have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave."

On being asked if he had put a time limit on potential exits, he said:

"No, we did not discuss that. But we do talk to each other daily. I assume that no one is leaving. If we sell one more key player, it wouldn't be good for us."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax @TheEuropeanLad



“We talk on a daily basis. It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player”, he added. Ajax manager Schreuder: “Afraid that Antony could leave? No, no. We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave”“We talk on a daily basis. It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player”, he added. Ajax manager Schreuder: “Afraid that Antony could leave? No, no. We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave”🔴 #Ajax @TheEuropeanLad “We talk on a daily basis. It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player”, he added. https://t.co/p77m9Fm8SY

It is important for Ajax to keep hold of Antony ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian international was one of the club's best players last season. He contributed 12 goals and 10 assists from 33 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United's current attackers have put up a positive display in pre-season

Manchester United have been wanting to sign a new attacker all summer. However, their efforts have so far gone in vain.

There is a real possibility that the Red Devils will be without star forward Cristiano Ronaldo next season. The 37-year-old forward has reportedly informed them about his decision to leave this summer to compete for major honors in club football.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Dalot wears Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 in Man United training. Dalot wears Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 in Man United training. https://t.co/YqNAEUBNxc

Manchester United's current group of attackers have, however, impressed in pre-season. French forward Anthony Martial has scored in each of the three warm-up games United have played in Thailand and Australia. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have also chipped in with two goals apiece.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have decided against offloading Anthony Martial in the transfer window. The Frenchman could also feature for United in their opening Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far