"I don't really understand why" - Ben White makes interesting comment on playing behind Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Ben White has opened up about what it is like to play behind Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The English full-back admitted that his talented teammate makes his job relatively undemanding.

When asked about playing behind Saka, White said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"It's easy, to be fair. He makes it so much easier than it should be. We just kind of know. I don't really understand why, but, when I look up, I know what he's going to be doing or where he's going to be."

While White believes his teammate has made his job easier, the England international has certainly reciprocated. Statistics show that the full-back has made the most overlapping runs in the Premier League so far this season.

This indicates the attacking prowess of White as well as his ability to drag defenders away to allow Saka to penetrate the final third. When posed the stat, he joked:

"I'm doing all his running."

White added on a more serious note:

"That's what I'm there to do. I'm there to help him get into positions where he can do what he is so good at. If that means I have to do more running, then that's what it is. If I do it 10 times, there's probably going to be one where we end up scoring. But also, by doing that, I'm taking away a winger who should be up the pitch, and is most dangerous there."

The Arsenal star further stated:

"He is going to have to run all the way back with me and I'll take my chances that I'm probably going to be fitter and able to do that extra run and get there first. I think that's key."

Arsenal are set to face Chelsea in the Premier League next at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).

"I think it’s very open" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up about Premier League title race this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he does not know who will be involved in this season's Premier League title race. The Spanish boss believes that the race to the top is quite open and so far undetermined this term.

Ahead of the Gunners' upcoming encounter against Chelsea, Arteta said in a press conference (per the club's official website):

"I don’t have a clue who is going to be involved. We want to be there, that’s the only thing that I know and in order to do that we have to be perfect. The league is so demanding, you see it every week, and I think it’s very open."

Arsenal were engaged in a heated title race against Manchester City last season. The Gunners displayed exceptional form, leading the league for the majority of the campaign, before falling short in the final stretch.

The north London outfit have had a great start to the current term, second in the standings and two points above third-placed Manchester City.