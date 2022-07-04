“I really want to be back in Barcelona and start again” – 28-year-old star breaks silence on future amid Camp Nou exit talks 

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has spoken about his future amidst speculation linking him with a departure from the Camp Nou this summer. Depay, 28, encountered a difficult past season at Barcelona.

He fell down the pecking order in Xavi Hernandez's attack following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January. Depay finished the 2021/2022 season with 13 goals and two assists in 37 appearances for the Blaugrana.

However, the Dutch star seems keen to remain at the Catalonian giants and bounce back.

He told ESPN (via Marca):

"I really want to be back in Barcelona and start again, I can't wait for that moment to come. I'm also going to relax with my feet in the sand somewhere before I go back to the club,"

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly open to selling Depay if a €25 million bid comes in for the Dutch forward. The decision may rest on the club's pursuits of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The duo continue to be linked with the Blaugrana. Alongside this, there are still question marks over the future of winger Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is now a free agent but is seemingly close to extending his stay with Barca (per ManagingBarca).

If Dembele does extend his stay and Lewandowski and Raphinha join, it will only further cast doubt on Depay's future.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Memphis Depay🗣:



„I've always been criticized, but what my team thinks matters. Others, I don't care about their opinion. They say in a vacuum. Social networks give them a voice, but I don't listen to them.” Memphis Depay🗣:„I've always been criticized, but what my team thinks matters. Others, I don't care about their opinion. They say in a vacuum. Social networks give them a voice, but I don't listen to them.” https://t.co/S8OMto1L8P

The 28-year-old joined Barcelona from Ligue 1 side Lyon last summer on a free transfer.

He has a year left on his current deal with the Camp Nou side but could be headed for an early exit.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay could head back to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Everton forward Richarlison to add to the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung Min and Dejen Kulusevski in Antonio Conte's attack.

Despite this, Spurs seem keen on Memphis Depay with SPORT reporting that they have made enquiries for the former Manchester United star.

Depay can expect to have a similar problem to the one has has encountered at the Camp Nou with regards to limited game time if he joins Spurs this summer.

Memphis Depay @Memphis 🏽 This season is about to be scary watch This season is about to be scary watch 💪🏽

Depay may be keen to stay in Catalonia but it seems Xavi's side are keen to offload the Dutchman.

