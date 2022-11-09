"I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype" - Arsenal star explains why the Gunners are no longer a 'top-four' club

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko believes that the Gunners are no longer a 'top-four' club. The Ukrainian defender was incensed by this limiting characterization of his club and has urged his teammates to aim further than a position in the top four.

Zinchenko's ambitions are clearly attainable as Arsenal have had one of their best starts to a Premier League campaign in a long time. The Gunners are currently first in the league table and continue to maintain their dominant form.

The north London outfit seem to be this season's biggest title contenders against last year's champions, Manchester City, who find themselves trailing behind Arsenal in second place.

Despite their stellar form this season, Zinchenko claims that the Gunners have still not lost their label as a 'top-four' club, and wants to get rid of this stereotype.

When asked if the north London outfit have adjusted their ambitions for this season, he said (via 90min):

“Honestly, I don’t want to look so far because we have a lot of games ahead of us. I can feel that this group of people, they are special. Starting from our staff and then all the people on our training ground, our fans, we believe in ourselves, every single game.

"I think I would say that I got used to hearing that Arsenal, it means straight away in your mind, ‘top four, top four’. I would say, I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype."

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window from Manchester City in a £32 million deal (including £2 million in add-ons). He has registered six Premier League appearances for his new outfit this term.

"You never know what can happen in football" - Zinchenko speaks on Arsenal's title prospects this season

The Ukrainian then went on to explain what Arsenal need to do to challenge for the league title this season. He believes the Gunners have the ability to rival Manchester City in the title race this term.

"We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That’s what we need to do. We need hard work in this and let’s see at the end of season.

"You ask me if we can challenge Man City and stuff? Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”

The Gunners are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow (October 10).

