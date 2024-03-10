"I really wish him all the best” - Luis Enrique appears to confirm Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has wished Kylian Mbappe well as the French superstar looks set to head to Real Madrid.

It's been widely reported that Mbappe, 25, will be leaving the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. His contract expires in June and he's opted to depart the Ligue 1 giants.

Real Madrid have a long-term interest in the PSG superstar and finally look set to seal his signature. In fact, reports claim that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has already signed a contract with the La Liga giants.

Enrique has remained tight-lipped about Mbappe's situation as he waits for an announcement from the club or the player. But, he appeared to wish the striker well on the way out of the Parc des Princes in an interview after his side drew 2-2 with Reims (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I wish all the best to Kylian Mbappé for his future. He’s fantastic player and even more as a person. I really wish him all the best."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's protagonist this season, posting 34 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. He's been starting on the bench as of late as he edges towards departure and that was the case against Reims.

Nevertheless, Mbappe looks likely to leave the French capital club with at least another Ligue 1 title to his name. The club's all-time record goalscorer has won five Ligue 1 titles at the Parc des Princes.

Thierry Henry tips Real Madrid to dominate Europe if they sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Thierry Henry expects Kylian Mbappe to help Real Madrid dominate Europe.

Real Madrid already have a glittering array of attackers at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal. Jude Bellingham became the latest Los Blancos superstar last summer when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a €103 million deal.

Bellingham has shone, registering 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions. He joined the likes of Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thierry Henry reckons Real Madrid could be set to dominate European football for years to come if Kylian Mbappe arrives as expected. The former Barcelona striker said (via Football365):

"If you look at it properly, if Mbappe goes to Real Madrid they will have a team that can dominate Europe and LaLiga for maybe six or seven years because they will all be young, Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, (Aurelien) Tchouameni."

Expand Tweet

Madrid president Florentino Perez is starting to assemble a new squad of 'Galacticos' and Mbappe could be the icing on the cake. The PSG superstar is deemed by many as one of, if not, Europe's best forwards and could flourish with the La Liga giants.